Ten most successful football managers with $562m net worth 

A recent study by Casino Encyclopedia identifies the most successful football managers, evaluating them based on trophy counts, net worth, and the diversity of teams managed.

The study assigns a score to each manager by normalizing these factors on a scale from 0 to 1, then weighting them according to their significance in determining a manager’s success. Each manager is given a total index, and the rankings are compiled in descending order based on these scores.

Sir Alex Ferguson

Net Worth: $70M

Number of Trophies: 49

Sir Alex Ferguson secures the top spot as the world’s most successful manager on the list, bolstered by his record 49 trophies and a net worth of $70 million. Ferguson’s unparalleled success with Manchester United, where he claimed 13 Premier League titles, cements his status as the most successful manager in the history of the English Premier League and this ranking.

Jose Mourinho

Net Worth: $120M

Number of Trophies: 26

Jose Mourinho secures the second spot with 26 trophies and a net worth of $120 million, making him the richest manager on the list. His unique achievement of winning the Champions League with Porto underscores his tactical genius and ability to lead underdog teams to European glory. Additionally, Mourinho stands out as one of the few managers to have won league titles in four different countries, further solidifying his high ranking.

Pep Guardiola

Net Worth: $60M

Number of Trophies: 38

Pep Guardiola comes in third, boasting 38 trophies, including league titles in Spain, Germany, and England, along with a net worth of $60 million. Guardiola achieved 100 wins as Manchester City manager in just 132 games, the fastest in Premier League history. Although his trophy count surpasses Mourinho’s, Mourinho’s higher net worth gives him a slightly higher score in the ranking.

Carlo Ancelotti

Net Worth: $50M

Number of Trophies: 26

Carlo Ancelotti is fourth with 26 trophies and a net worth of $50 million. His four Champions League titles make him the competition’s most successful manager, significantly boosting his ranking. Additionally, Ancelotti’s unique achievement as the first manager to win league titles in all top five European leagues further secures his high position on the list.

Luiz Felipe Scolari

Net Worth: $20M

Number of Trophies: 19

Former Chelsea and Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari ranks fifth, with 19 trophies and a net worth of $20 million. Scolari’s standout achievement is his 2002 World Cup win with Brazil, where he led the team to all seven victories in the tournament, securing his place on this list.

Giovanni Trapattoni

Net Worth: $45M

Number of Trophies: 23

Italian tactician Giovanni Trapattoni ranks sixth, with 23 trophies and a net worth of $45 million. Trapattoni’s high ranking is secured by his remarkable achievement of winning all three major European club competitions: the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, and UEFA Cup.

Marcello Lippi

Net Worth: $30M

Number of Trophies: 21

Marcello Lippi holds the seventh position, with 21 trophies and a net worth of $30 million. Lippi’s high ranking is secured by his rare achievement of winning both the FIFA World Cup with Italy and the UEFA Champions League with Juventus, a distinction shared by very few managers.

Arsene Wenger

Net Worth: $48M

Number of Trophies: 21

Frenchman Arsene Wenger ranks eighth, with 21 trophies and a net worth of $48 million. Wenger’s spot on this list is largely secured by his remarkable achievement of leading Arsenal to an unbeaten Premier League season in 2003-2004, famously known as “The Invincibles,” highlighting his innovative approach to football.

Roberto Mancini

Net Worth: $45M

Number of Trophies: 13

Roberto Mancini ranks ninth, with 13 trophies and a net worth of $45 million. Despite having fewer trophies than other managers on the list, Mancini’s position is secured by his significant achievement of bringing Manchester City their first English league title in 44 years.

Antonio Conte

Net Worth: $74M

Number of Trophies: 9

Antonio Conte, boasting a net worth of $74 million and a collection of 9 trophies, secures his place on the list. His most recent feat, steering Inter Milan to a Serie A title in the 2020-2021 season, shattering Juventus’s nine-year championship streak, solidifies his prominence in the rankings.