Mourinho backs Peseiro to win AFCON with Nigeria

Portuguese tactician and former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has drummed support for Jose Peseiro‘s Super Eagles team to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Nigeria will play Ivory Coast in the final of the 2023 AFCON on Sunday night at the 60000 capacity at Alassane Ouattara stadium.

The 61-year-old disclosed this in chat on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast, FIVE @FIVEUK revealed that Peseiro has been his long-time friend and wants him to make history by being the first Portuguese to win the AFCON for the first time.

“My best friend in football is in the final. The Nigerian coach is my best friend — he grew up with me,” Mourinho said.

“We studied together. We went to the university at the same time. We spent five years together every day. We left at the same time.

“He is probably my biggest friend in football. Jose, my big friend. It will be a huge opportunity for him to make history. Never has a Portuguese coach won the AFCON.”

Peseiro in his pre-match conference had stated his desire to win the AFCON on his first attempt.