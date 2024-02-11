Mourinho hails CAF over the use of VAR at 2023 AFCON

Former Chelsea and Roma manager Jose Mourinho has commended the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the high standard of officiating at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) , notably the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

The excitement of the 2023 AFCON ends on Sunday night as three-time champions Nigeria’s Super Eagles will lock horns with Ivory Coast at Alassane Ouattara stadium in the final.

Mourinho also revealed his love for African football noting that he had watched the AFCON more compared to the European football matches and is pleased with the fairness and integrity of VAR.

According to a post shared by X user Williams @CFCNewsReport, quoting Mourinho suggested that Europe should take a cue from Africa’s approach to honesty in officiating, particularly praising the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

“I have watched AFCON more than European football. They are simply teaching us to be honest. In AFCON VAR is used exactly the way it should be used,” Mourinho said.

According to the post, VAR decisions at the AFCON are not influenced by rich and big teams.

“They do not use it to help the money magnet teams or famous teams. This is why you saw the best out of every team. Because they know VAR is not hired behind the scenes but is for everyone. ”

Mourinho further added the fair approach to VAR at AFCON, stating that the referee listens to the players if his attention is called to check a foul.

“They listen even to their Players if the Ref missed something and go check. In Europe, if I as a coach or a player plead with a ref to go check something, it is a red card for doing that.

The Portuguese tactician also added that the headquarters of VAR should be in CAF.

“The headquarters for VAR needs to be in CAF.”