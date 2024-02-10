Peseiro eyes first AFCON title with Super Eagles

The Head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro is hoping to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast on his first attempt when his side take on the Elephants in the final on Sunday at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

The Portuguese tactician is preparing for his first AFCON final in his maiden appearance after lots of scepticism ahead of the start of the competition.

After a rather shaky start, the Super Eagles are now well on course to lifting a fourth continental title, with the Portuguese at the helm.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated final, Peseiro said playing in an AFCON final was important and that he would like to win it in his first attempt.

“Playing a final is always important. This is my first AFCON. Some were saying it’s been special, and I can attest to that. The emotions in Africa are very special. All of this, in my opinion, is a great way to learn and I would love to win it with the Nigerian team tomorrow,” said the coach.

“I learnt tremendously here. There is joy when you win but difficult when you lose so it is very important to find a balance. We have a great squad of players that really want to win this for Nigeria. Some are newcomers to the squad but have played in other competitions. Football brings a lot of emotion, more than any sport and this is important for Nigeria” he added.

Peseiro was also flanked by Super Eagles veteran, Ahmed Musa who is aiming for a second AFCON final.

Musa, who has not featured much for the Super Eagles in Cote d’Ivoire is a very important player for the squad according to Peseiro, who said that the experience he brings was very important to the squad.

“Ahmed is much more than a player. He helps us a lot. He advises and informs me about many things. Up to now, he has done so many things. He has won the AFCON. He is the captain and I want to win the AFCON tomorrow so I can see Ahmed lift this cup”, concluded Peseiro.