AFCON: Peseiro’s Super Eagles team backed for title

Nigerian midfielder, Mario Rabiu, who plays for Albanian club Skënderbeu has backed Jose Peseiro Super Eagles team to go all the way to the final and clinch their fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after putting a brilliant 1-0 win against host nation Ivory Coast in Group A fixture.

Nigeria will on Monday face the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in the final group stage match and a win or draw will confirm Nigeria’s place in the knockout stage of the 2023 AFCON.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s game, Mario Rabiu, a 23-year-old who plays for the Albanian side Skënderbeu has expressed confidence in Peseiro’s Super Eagles squad to deliver the AFCON title for Nigerians.

“I watched the first game against Equatorial Guinea and again watched them play against Ivory Coast, the team has improved and played better in their second game,” Rabiu said.

“Defeating the host nation is very difficult in every football tournament, I commend Jose Peseiro and his team for their resilience and team character in their win against the Elephants.

“I am confident this team can win a fourth AFCON title in Ivory Coast if they remain focused, determined and play as a team.”

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong scored from the penalty to give Nigeria an important win at the Stade Alassane Ouattara on Thursday.

Nigeria bounced back from a disappointing 1-1 opener against Equatorial Guinea and the win moved the Super Eagles second in Group A standings with four points, just one goal difference short of leader Equatorial Guinea who defeated Guinea-Bissau 4-2.

Nigeria must avoid defeat against Guinea-Bissau on Monday to ensure a top-two finish in Group A.