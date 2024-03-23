10 Most Supported Football Clubs With Almost 2 Billion Fans

Football owes much of its essence to its fans. The Premier League is the most popular sporting league in the world, reportedly watched in a whopping 643 million homes across the globe, in 212 different territories. As the competition has grown and expanded since its original inception in 1992, a small handful of clubs have gained a particular level of prominence across the world.

These clubs have large fan bases across different continents and enjoy significant popularity both domestically and internationally.

The advent of technological developments and the ever-changing nature of modern football have boosted these clubs’ fan base providing several ways to support a team.

Determining the most supported football clubs in the world can be subjective and depends on various factors such as historical success, fan base size, global reach, and recent achievements. However, some of the clubs widely regarded as the most supported globally include:

Also growth of social media gives us a new way of analysing how many fans each major club has, although there are other things to take into consideration here, including ticket sales, TV broadcasting figures, shirt sales, and the prevalence of international supporter groups.

Here, BDWeender x-rays ten clubs with the highest number of fans across the four largest social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok:

Real Madrid

Facebook: 121 million

Instagram: 151 million

X: 49.8 million

TikTok: 38.7 million

Total Fan Base: 360.5 million

Real Madrid boasts one of the most passionate and dedicated fan bases in world football. Known as “Madridistas,” these fans are renowned for their unwavering loyalty and fervent support of the club, both domestically and internationally.

The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Real Madrid’s iconic home ground, has become a cauldron of noise and energy on matchdays, with fans creating an electric atmosphere that spurs on the players.

Barcelona

Facebook: 113 million

Instagram: 125 million

X: 48.5 million

TikTok: 32.3 million

Total Fan Base: 318.8 million

Barcelona, one of the most supported football clubs in the world, boasts a passionate fan base renowned for their staunch support of the club, both on and off the pitch.

Manchester United

Facebook: 82 million

Instagram: 63.2 million

X: 37.5 million

TikTok: 24.3 million

Total Fan Base: 207 million

Manchester United fans often referred to as “Red Devils” are among the most dedicated supporters in the world of football. With a rich history and a legacy of success, Man United has built a massive global fan base that spans across different continents. The Old Trafford serves as a focal point for fans to come together and support their team.

Paris Saint Germain

Facebook: 52 million

Instagram: 65.3 million

X: 4.7 million

TikTok: 41 million

Total Fan Base: 163 million

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are an integral part of the club’s identity and success. With a passionate and diverse fan base, PSG has built a strong following both domestically in France and internationally.

Juventus

Facebook: 47 million

Instagram: 60.2 million

X: 10 million

TikTok: 30.2 million

Total Fan Base: 147.4 million

The Bianconeri are renowned for their die-hard support for the club. With a rich history and tradition of success, Juventus boasts one of the largest and most dedicated fan bases in Italy and worldwide.

Manchester City

Facebook: 49 million

Instagram: 50.4 million

X: 17.3 million

TikTok: 23 million

Total Fan Base: 139.7 million

A decade ago, Manchester City would have been unlikely contenders for this list. However, since the club’s acquisition by Emirati billionaire Sheikh Mansour, they have ascended to remarkable prominence, garnering a global fan base. The Citizens exhibit steadfast loyalty and dedication to their team, showcasing unwavering support regardless of geographical boundaries.

Chelsea

Facebook: 54 million

Instagram: 42 million

X: 25.4 million

TikTok: 15.3 million

Total Fan Base: 136.7 million

Chelsea boast a diverse and passionate fanbase, with supporters hailing from various backgrounds and regions around the world. Known as the “Blues,” Chelsea fans are fervent supporters of their team. The Stamford Bridge stadium, located in West London, serves as the legendary home ground where Chelsea fans gather to support their team.

Liverpool

Facebook: 46 million

Instagram: 44.1 million

X: 24.2 million

TikTok: 17.3 million

Total Fan Base: 131.6 million

Liverpool have one of the most passionate fan bases in football, known as the “Reds.” Anfield, their home ground, resonates with the deafening chants and songs such as “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” of loyalty which has become synonymous with the club’s identity. The unity and passion displayed by Liverpool fans make them an integral part of the club’s success and legacy.

Bayern Munich

Facebook: 60 million

Instagram: 41.2 million

X: 6.9 million

TikTok: 18.4 million

Total Fan Base: 126.5 million

Bayern Munich fans, often referred to as “Die Bayern” or “FCB Fans,” are among the most passionate and dedicated supporters in the world of football. With a rich history of success and dominance both domestically and internationally, Bayern Munich has cultivated a massive global fanbase.

Arsenal

Facebook: 42 million

Instagram: 28.5 million

X: 22.2 million

TikTok: 6.5 million

Total Fan Base: 99.2 million

Arsenal fans, known as the Gunners, are some of the most ardent supporters. With a rich history and tradition, Arsenal Football Club has amassed a global fanbase that transcends borders. From cheering on their team at the Emirates Stadium to following matches around the world, Arsenal fans exhibit fervour for their beloved club.