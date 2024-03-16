Meet 10 billionaire men reshaping sports business landscape

The sports business involves various commercial activities that facilitate the operation of sports, such as sponsoring teams, athlete management, selling television rights, organising events, and marketing to fans.

Those involved in this lucrative sector are individuals who have not only accumulated substantial wealth but have also made significant investments in sports. They own and manage some of the most prominent sports franchises worldwide.

According to the Forbes Billionaire List of 2024, BDWeekender highlights top ten billionaire men with their net worth making massive investments in sports business.

Stanley Kroenke

Age: 76 years

Net worth: $16.2billion

Stanley Kroenke, a real estate and sports tycoon with an extensive international portfolio, boasts ownership of the Los Angeles Rams, which he relocated from St. Louis to California in 2016. Additionally, Kroenke’s sports empire includes the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, and the U.K.’s Arsenal soccer club. He is also a significant landowner, with over 1.6million acres of ranches across the U.S. and Canada.

Jerry Jones

Age: 81 years

Net worth: $13.7billion

Jerry Jones, renowned for his ownership of the Dallas Cowboys, which he acquired for $150million in 1989, has football ingrained in his roots. Aside from his sports ventures, Jones made his initial fortune in oil investments in the 1970s and continues to invest in drilling opportunities. He also holds a controlling stake in Comstock Resources, a Texas-based oil and gas company, and is an avid art collector.

Robert Kraft

Age: 82 years

Net worth: $11. billion

Robert Kraft, known for his ownership of the New England Patriots, purchased the team for $172million in 1994, and it has since skyrocketed in value to approximately $6billion. Apart from his sports endeavours, Kraft amassed wealth through paper and packaging ventures and owns the New England Revolution MLS club. He also ventured into professional video gaming and has a passion for philanthropy.

Arthur Blank

Age: 81 years

Net worth: $8.5billion

Arthur Blank, co-founder of Home Depot, transitioned into sports ownership by acquiring the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons in 2002. He spearheaded the establishment of the Major League Soccer team Atlanta United FC and oversaw the construction of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Blank is committed to philanthropy and signed the Giving Pledge in 2012, pledging to donate the majority of his wealth.

Stephen Bisciotti

Age: 65 years

Net worth: $7.2billion

Steve Bisciotti, co-founder of Allegis Group, the largest staffing firm in the U.S., expanded his business ventures to include ownership of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. Raised by a single mother in Baltimore, Bisciotti’s success story exemplifies hard work and determination. He remains actively involved in philanthropy and enjoys recreational activities like golfing and boating.

John Henry

Age: 74 years

Net worth: $5.1billion

John Henry, known for his ownership of the Boston Red Sox and stake in Premier League soccer team Liverpool, is a prominent figure in sports ownership. His Fenway Sports Group holds interests in various sports entities, including the New England Sports Network and Nascar’s Roush Fenway Racing. Henry is also involved in media, having acquired the Boston Globe in 2013.

Arturo Moreno

Age: 77 years

Net worth: $4.9billion

Arturo Moreno, owner of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team, made his initial fortune in billboard advertising before venturing into sports ownership. Despite setbacks in stadium development plans, Moreno remains active in commercial real estate and continues to be a prominent figure in sports ownership.

Jeffrey Lurie & family

Age: 72 years

Net worth: $4.6billion

Jeffrey Lurie, owner of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team, leveraged his family’s legacy in film production to enter sports ownership. His tenure with the Eagles has seen significant success, including a Super Bowl win in 2018. Lurie is also an Academy Award-winning producer and active philanthropist.

James Irsay

Age: 64 years

Net worth: $4.4billion

Jim Irsay, inheritor of the Indianapolis Colts NFL team, has continued his family’s legacy in sports ownership. Under his leadership, the Colts have achieved notable success, including a Super Bowl victory in 2006. Irsay is actively involved in philanthropy and has contributed to the team’s success and community development.

Dan Snyder

Age: 54 years

Net worth: $4.4billion

Dan Snyder, known for his ownership of the Washington Commanders NFL team, made his initial fortune in marketing before venturing into sports ownership. Despite controversies surrounding the team’s name change and stadium plans, Snyder remains a prominent figure in sports ownership and continues to pursue diverse business ventures.