From sketches to creating spaces, designs: Meet Olamide Agunloye, brain behind Iconola, BLK building

Olamide Agunloye is the brain behind the popular fashion brand, Iconola & owner of the BLK building. From scribbling things in paper, back in school to drawing sketches of dresses and spaces, Agunloye turned passion into reality by setting popular Iconola fashion brand which has grown in leaps and bounds. The latest of her creation is the BLK building.

Just an understanding of what Selfridges in London on the famous street of Oxford, where proven brands in the lifestyle sector stand shoulder to shoulder, showcasing their excellence, would give one the idea of what the concession at the BLK is all about.

A visit to the location speaks of attention to detail. The concept of the interior was painstakingly done to pass a statement. Upon entering, you are immediately wowed by the visually stunning layout and the harmonious blend of aesthetics and functionality. Each brand within the space embodies the essence of eclecticism, offering a diverse range of products and styles that cater to a sophisticated clientele.

Known for her ability to merge contemporary and classic elements seamlessly, Olamide has built Iconola into a fashion powerhouse that defies conventional categorization. The brand is celebrated for its timeless pieces that are essential for any wardrobe, catering to both male and female fashion enthusiasts.

In this interview with IFEOMA OKEKE-KORIEOCHA, she takes us through a journey of how she set up Iconola brand able now, BLK building and how her goal at BLK is to create a platform where brands and creators can thrive, collaborate, and reach new heights. She also spoke on how she turned her passion into reality.

What is iconola brand about ?

Iconola brand is the first African ready to wear brand that has s range of styles. I think this was one of the first that affords the customers a variety of things to choose from. These are not just things you wear to party but things you wear everyday but it is very affordable. When you are tired of the clothes, you give it away. We modelled after Zara because we wanted to do mass production with different styles. That is still ongoing and we are present online. There is a lot of competition out there right now.

Why did you set up BLK?

BLK came to me in two stages. At the other black building, I was primarily Iconola there and i had space for rent. We were there for about seven years. That was easier for me because all I had was Iconola. My tenants will pay rent. At my own store, I started stocking other brands. However, in middle of 2020, I was in a prayer call with a lady and she said to me that i am going to do a business and she sees it turning out to be very successful and at the end of the statement she said it’s not Iconola. And I spent the next six months imagining what it could be. I had a conversation with one of my bankers and he says I do very well in fintech and I am very smart. While I do not do fintech but i kept thinking of the service that I can provide to my industry could scale. Also from that point, the people I was talking to were asking to use our space to take pictures and use our photographers. So, the idea started coming together on how we can offer services and space to people and give them value. Because there are lots of brands that needs to have a good road into the market. So, if i have clients, how do I showcase other people’s things? Then came BLK.

What does BLK represent ?

What I would normally use to describe BLK is retail rental space and services. This means we only charge people a percentage on their sales. So it’s you basically renting space from us to stock your items but we are also responsible to market and sell the products for you. So, we do picture, social media content for the brand and reporting and remissions for the brands so that they can keep track of everything. And basically, it is to make sure that these brands are able to create effortlessly rather than worry about every other thing concerning selling their business.

How many brands do you have onboard?

We have over 45 brands now. We have some brands that we have onboarded but they have not entered into the store because they are still at inventory stage. We are hoping to get to 150 brands for this building. We also have a website that we are launching and that can take an endless amount of brands.

Who are your target market?

I want to believe that we have two sets of customers. On one hand are vendors which are the the designers and brands who are our customers; the buying clientele which is our customers and their customers; and the general public who would also buy from us. We hope that the different brands that we stock allow different classes and ages of people to come into the building and each person is able to find something that satisfies them.

How do you marry being a fashion person and interior decor person ?

I always think it is the same thing. You dress a space or you dress a person. I dont even know which is easier to do anymore. I just feel I’m a creative. Things speak to me. The way I’ll see a person and I have some sort of autism; I can see a person in a dress that fits your body and shape. If I enter a space, the space is talking to me and I can immediately tell you what I’ll use a corner to do. If you give me five minutes, the same way I will sketch a dress is the same way I will sketch your room.

Which so you love to do most ?

I don’t know. I just love creating. I think I get the same amount of joy when my client is happy. But I’ll be honest to say on both hands, i have had unhappy clients. You make a dress for someone and it is not really to their taste. It’s the same way you make a space for someone and they wish you had done it a bit differently. Also I have a strength in fixing things which is another thing that we do. We do amendments. We have always had amendments in all our stores. I am able to fix and correct stuff for you. I derive joy seeing people happy. It doesn’t necessarily have to be me making you happy. I just like people being happy which is why I can’t live in a quiet place. I like to know that there is a buzz going on, even if I’m not a part of it.

How long have you been into fashion ?

For 21 years now. I started 2003. For interior decor, I will say that personally, I started my interior decor for my own space since I started fashion but for regular clients, 2014, which is about 10 years now.

Did your upbringing in anyway shape what you currently do?

I sketched since I was a child and I think my dad encouraged me. He would buy me drawing books, pencils and papers and in a way, they were trying to keep me busy. Throughout secondary school I was a Science student and I wasn’t really thinking about fashion. My first year in university studying Petroleum Engineering, I scribbled a out. I didn’t even know what it was but I had a lot of sketches for clothes. My roommate then used to borrow my textbook all the time and she told me I’m I sure I won’t study fashion because I scribbled a lot in the textbooks and I thought maybe there was something for me in fashion. So I called a family meeting and I told them I’m not doing Petroleum Engineering again that I wanted to do fashion. My mum expressed her worries. And I told her that if you are sure what you want to do and you do and you are able to find success in it, even the people that said no will end up saying yes. I do things to the finish. I don’t drop something once I say I want to do it.

Did you at any point study fashion ?

I eventually changed to studying fashion and I graduated with a fashion degree.

Where do you see BLK in the next five years ?

Five years seems like next year to me and I am hoping that it is catching enough wind and fire as I want it to be. We can be a much larger building. If you are going for a weeing tomorrow and you are running out of time; is there any place you can go to and you walk out of that place ready? BLK should meet all your needs. Right now, you have to hop from one store to another and that is if you find anything to buy. So I am hoping that we become that big.

Do you design both male and female wears?

I do primarily female wears. I started out with bridal and I’m trained to make women’s cloths. I don’t really have a clue how to do men’s cloths. So in terms to sourcing designs and sketching designs, I can.

How soon can we see your bridal designs?

So before the end of the year we want to launch that. Because my son is really interested in it, we are going to launch something this year.

After graduation and coming back to Nigeria, did you do any other job ?

I had my first job outside of college in 2022. I have always done fashion. Even the job I did, I went to manage a luxury fashion brand for a colleague of mine that I met and i did that for six months. I don’t think I can work for anybody because I’ll be late everyday (laughs). I can be very introverted.