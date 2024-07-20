Ilori Julius leads delegates to USA to explore best edutech practice

Ilori Julius, the founder of Learners Corner, a leading edtech company dedicated to promoting access to quality education in Nigeria recently led a two-state government delegation to the United States to seek best education technology practice.

Julius and his team which comprises representatives from the Lagos State ministry of basic and secondary education, the ministry of innovation and digital economy in Ekiti State, and various private sector groups including Imperial Education Technology, the Nest Innovation Park, and Future Perspectives, among others.

The edutech firm with focus on improving learning outcomes through their web application, teachers’ development programme, and advisory support to private schools and government ministries, disclosed that during the visit, the delegates will observe demonstrations of how mobile STEM labs are designed and operated in the United States and discuss establishing the first Mobile STEM Lab to promote STEM education across secondary schools in Nigeria.

According to Julius, “This collaboration is crucial for strengthening the relationship between the United States and Nigeria, facilitating the exchange of best practices in advancing STEM education, encouraging public-private sector investment in STEM education in Nigeria, and promoting workforce development.”

The delegation also had the opportunity to meet with top elected officials from the state of Maryland, the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, IREX, state education officials, top STEM education funders, and employers like AstraZeneca.

This initiative marks the beginning of a significant advancement in the education ecosystem in Nigeria.

Earlier in 2023, Julius was selected for the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship by the U.S. Department of State. Following the fellowship program at the University of Delaware, USA, Julius was one of three fellows from his cohort chosen for the Professional Development Experience, which involves gaining work experience in the United States.

He was placed at Learning Undefeated, a non-profit organisation, where he gained valuable insights into Mobile STEM Lab practices. Inspired by this experience, Julius began training teachers in Nigeria, in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, on fostering a STEM mindset in the classroom and over 25 teachers from 25 schools have been trained so far.