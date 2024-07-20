Top 10 richest women’s sports teams in 2024

The rising popularity of women’s sports is evident with Angel City FC, a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team, becoming the world’s most richest women’s sports franchise, now valued at $250 million. This is about $110 million more than the WNBA’s two-time champion Las Vegas Aces, who were previously the most valuable.

These teams illustrate the growing financial viability and popularity of women’s sports, driven by strong fan engagement, strategic business practices, and increased media coverage.

Here are the top ten most richest women’s sports teams:

Angel City FC (NWSL)

Valued at $250 million, benefiting from celebrity ownership, strong sponsorships, and a high-profile presence in Los Angeles.

Las Vegas Aces (WNBA)

Valued at around $140 million, their on-court success and multiple championships have significantly boosted their value.

Seattle Storm (WNBA)

With a valuation of $151 million, the Storm have seen a significant increase due to innovative business practices and strong fan engagement.

New York Liberty (WNBA)

The team’s high valuation is driven by its large market, strong ownership, and historical significance in women’s basketball.

San Diego Wave FC (NWSL)

Valued at around $120 million, the Wave have seen a rise in value due to recent ownership changes and a strong market position in Southern California.

Chicago Sky (WNBA)

The Sky’s value has increased following their championship win in 2021 and consistent performance in subsequent seasons.

Portland Thorns FC (NWSL)

Known for a dedicated fan base and strong community support, the Thorns are among the top-valued teams in women’s soccer.

Washington Mystics (WNBA)

The Mystics benefit from strong local support and successful seasons, contributing to their high valuation.

Houston Dash (NWSL)

The Dash have grown in valuation due to increased investments and a solid fan base in Houston.

Phoenix Mercury (WNBA)

With a history of success and strong fan support, the Mercury are consistently one of the most valuable teams in the WNBA.