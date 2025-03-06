Track and field continues to produce legendary female athletes, many of whom have turned their talent into financial success.

Athletes have become smarter, earning through endorsements, sponsorships, prize money bonuses, and media appearances.

According to Pulse Sports Kenya here are the wealthiest female track and field athletes of 2025

1. Faith Kipyegon

As of March 2025, Faith Kipyegon’s net worth is estimated at $5 million, primarily from competition winnings, endorsements, and investments. The three-time Olympic champion has dominated the 1500m, earning substantial prize money from major events, including the World Championships and Diamond League. Her 2023 world records in the 1500m, 5000m, and mile further boosted her earnings. A key partnership with Nike has significantly contributed to her wealth, and she also benefited from World Athletics’ prize money for Olympic gold medalists.

2. Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix, one of the most decorated female sprinters, has an estimated net worth of $4.5 million as of 2025. Her wealth comes from competitions, endorsements, business ventures, and media appearances. Before retiring, she earned significant prize money from major events like the Olympics and World Championships. Felix remains highly marketable, having partnered with Adidas, Nike, Gatorade, Visa, and others. She later launched her own brand, Saysh, after criticizing Nike for unfair treatment.

3. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of the greatest female sprinters, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Her earnings come from competition winnings, including the Olympics and World Championships, as well as lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Digicel, and GraceKennedy. She has also invested in a hair business and real estate. Additionally, Fraser-Pryce earns income as a motivational speaker at corporate and sports events.

4. Sha’Carri Richardson

As of March 2025, Sha’Carri Richardson’s net worth is estimated at $4 million. Her stellar performances, including a win at the 2023 World Championships and multiple Diamond League victories, have earned her significant prize money. She has also secured lucrative endorsement deals with major brands like Nike, Beats by Dre, Sprite, and Mielle Organics.

5. Sanya Richards-Ross

Sanya Richards-Ross, once among the highest-paid female sprinters, built a substantial net worth through prize money from major competitions, including four Olympic golds and five World Championship titles. She secured endorsements with brands like Nike, Gatorade, BMW, and Visa. After retiring, she transitioned into media, working as an NBC Sports analyst and reality TV star. She is also a motivational speaker and entrepreneur, running programs like the Sanya Richards Fast Track Program and Gold Medal Training. Additionally, she has invested in real estate, owning properties in Texas and Florida with her husband, former NFL star Aaron Ross.

