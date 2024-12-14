National Basketball Association, Nigeria hosts first JR. NBA, coaching clinic in Kano

L-R: Somto Patrick Onoduenyi, Student, Masaf Science Academy, Kano: Ibrahim Umar Fagge, Acting Chairman, Kano State Sports Commission; Gbemisola Abudu, Vice President and Head of NBA Nigeria; Wilson Idanwekhai, Coach, Secretary, Basketball Coaches Association of Nigeria (BCAN) and Ternguher Princess Zaki, Student, Bayero University, Kano during the Jr. NBA basketball clinic held at the Sanni Abacha Stadium Indoor Basketball Court in Kano, Nigeria. (Credit: NBA Nigeria)

National Basketball Association (NBA) Nigeria hosted its first Jr. NBA clinic for 100 boys and girls ages 10-17 and a coaching clinic for 50 local coaches in Kano recently.

Held at Sani Abacha Stadium Indoor Basketball Court, the event was part of the league’s commitment to helping grow the broader basketball ecosystem in Nigeria and making the game more accessible across the country.

“Our first Jr. NBA clinic in Kano speaks to our commitment to growing the game in Nigeria and creating more opportunities for boys and girls to learn and play the game,” said Gbemisola Abudu, Vice President and Head of NBA Nigeria.

“Nigeria has a rich basketball history and abundance of talent, which is evident every time you watch an NBA game. We look forward to continuing to engage with basketball stakeholders, business leaders and members of the community to further the game’s reach and impact on young people around the country.”

The basketball clinics build of NBA Nigeria’s other initiatives this year, which included the league’s inaugural Jr. NBA elite camp for 150 boys and girls ages 16 and under at the American International School in Lagos in July; the NBA’s announcement of building 1,000 courts in Africa over the next decade, including in Nigeria, the same month; Nigeria’s Festival Coins and Salubata named the top two winning businesses at NBA Africa Triple-Double Accelerator’s inaugural Demo Day in New York City last September; and the third edition of “NBA Meets Art,” a curated installation celebrating basketball through the lens of Nigerian art and culture as part of West Africa’s premier art fair Art X Lagos, held in November.

