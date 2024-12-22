GameRush bills Boxing Day bouts, signs contract

GameRush, one of the leading sports and entertainment subsidiaries of Balmoral Group—a 360-event solutions company, has signed an official contract for the headline bout between Rilwan Lawal and Taiwo Agbaje.

The fighters will contest for the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) All-Africa Featherweight Title and the Unified World Council of Boxing (UWCB) World Featherweight Title.

GameRush made this known at a press conference on December 17, 2024, in Lagos, to further shed light on the ‘Chaos in the Ring’ Boxing Day Showdown, set to take place on Friday, December 26, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island.

Read also: Arsenal thrash Crystal Palace 5-1 to close gap on Liverpool

Speaking on the importance of the event, Ezekiel Adamu, Chief Executive Officer of Balmoral Group, stated: “At Balmoral Group, we are not only in the business of entertainment, we are in the business of people.

“This is an opportunity to support the growth of these fighters and the Nigerian sports scene at large. Our new concept, ‘Sportstainment’, brings together sports and entertainment in a way that we believe will resonate deeply with audiences while inspiring the next generation of athletes.”

According to the organisers, the bout which promises to be one of the most anticipated fight nights of the year, aims to bring a fresh perspective to Nigeria’s sports and entertainment landscape.

Read also: Mourinho flown out of Istanbul to undergo urgent surgery

Remi Aboderin, Secretary of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control, in his remarks, said: “We commend Balmoral Group and GameRush for creating this platform to revitalise boxing in Nigeria.

“The level of dedication shown by these fighters is impressive, and we are proud to have approved seven competitive bouts for this event. We believe this is a step in the right direction for Nigerian boxing.”

The organisers also unveiled a fight card that showcases some of Nigeria’s finest boxing talents across various categories from the main event to supporting bouts like Basit Adebayo vs Oto Joseph (Balmoral Lightweight Title), Celina Agwu vs Bolatito Oluwole (Unified World Council of Boxing Continental Light Heavyweight Title) and Ifeanyi Onyekwere vs Abudu Sunday (International Heavyweight Challenge).

Read also: Aston Villa beat Man City 2-1 to pile pressure on Guardiola

Other fights include Rilwan Ayotunde vs Yakabu Faruq (National Welterweight Challenge Fight), Agba Meshach vs Austine Nnamdi (National Welterweight Challenge Fight), and Muibi Lekan (Nigeria) vs Republic of Benin.

“With tensions already brewing between the fighters, Game Rush’s ‘Chaos in the Ring’ is shaping up to be an unmissable event. Boxing enthusiasts and sports fans are encouraged to mark their calendars for what promises to be a thrilling Boxing Day experience,” the organisers said.

Share