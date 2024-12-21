Arsenal thrash Crystal Palace 5-1 to close gap on Liverpool

Arsenal moved within three points of Premier League leaders Liverpool after a dominant 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, with Gabriel Jesus scoring a brace.

The Brazilian striker netted twice in the first 14 minutes, continuing his stunning form following a midweek Carabao Cup hat-trick against the same opposition. His five-goal haul in four days propelled Arsenal to a convincing win in the London derby, though the Gunners suffered a setback with Bukayo Saka limping off injured in the first half.

Arsenal struck early, with Saka’s deflected cross finding Jesus, who rifled a shot past Dean Henderson at the near post in the sixth minute. However, the Eagles responded five minutes later, Ismaila Sarr curling a brilliant effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Undeterred, Arsenal reclaimed the lead three minutes later. A dangerous corner caused chaos in the Palace box, and Thomas Partey set up Jesus, who curled a sublime shot into the top corner for his second goal of the game.

Jesus nearly completed another hat-trick in the 25th minute, heading against the post. Kai Havertz capitalized on the rebound, tapping in from close range to make it 3-1.

The first half saw further opportunities for both sides. Jean-Philippe Mateta forced a fine save from David Raya, while Gabriel Magalhães hit the bar with a header from a Martin Ødegaard corner.

Palace started the second half brightly but couldn’t break through Arsenal’s defence. The Gunners extended their lead in the 68th minute when Gabriel Martinelli redirected substitute Declan Rice’s shot into the net. Rice then capped off the performance with a superb curling strike for Arsenal’s fifth goal.

The result leaves Arsenal three points behind Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, though they have played two more games. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace remains in mid-table after a challenging week against the in-form Gunners.

Anthony Nlebem

