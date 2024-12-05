Arsenal hand Amorim first defeat as Man United manager

Arsenal capitalised on their set-piece prowess to secure a 2-0 victory over Manchester United, handing Ruben Amorim his first defeat in English football.

Goals from defenders Jurrien Timber and William Saliba, both from corners, sealed the win at the Emirates Stadium, cutting Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners moved to third place with 28 points, level with Chelsea and now just seven points behind leaders Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

The breakthrough came in the 53rd minute when Declan Rice delivered a near-post corner that Timber expertly headed past Andre Onana. Arsenal nearly extended their lead shortly after, with Manuel Ugarte forced to clear Joshua Zirkzee’s flicked header off the line following another Rice corner.

Arsenal’s dominance from set-pieces was further highlighted in the 75th minute when Thomas Partey’s header ricocheted off Saliba’s back and into the net, leaving Onana helpless. This marked Arsenal’s 22nd goal from corners since the start of last season, more than any other team in the league.

United had their moments, with Diogo Dalot narrowly missing the target in the first half and David Raya pulling off a crucial save to deny Matthijs de Ligt. However, Arsenal’s control was evident, with substitute Mikel Merino heading wide from another corner and Kai Havertz forcing a save from Onana as the Gunners pushed for a third.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share