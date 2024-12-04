Arsenal vs Man United: Arteta warns Gunners against underestimating Amorim side

Mikel Arteta has cautioned Arsenal against underestimating rejuvenated Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in a Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has cautioned his side against underestimating rejuvenated Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United side in a Premier League fixture at Emirates Stadium.

United currently sit 15 points behind league leaders Liverpool and four points off the Champions League spots after 13 matches, but Arteta is not ready to count them out.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Arteta said:

“It’s still very early in the season. Any team that can string together five or six wins in a row will be in the mix because it’s incredibly tough. Every week, teams struggle to maintain consistency. So, I think anything is possible.”

Arteta also acknowledged the threat posed by Manchester City, who are currently experiencing a dip in form. “If there is a team with the capacity to turn it around and start to win, win, win and win –- don’t rule them out because you know how much quality they have,” he said.

The Arsenal boss is impressed with the early impact of Amorim at Manchester United. “You can see his fingerprints in what he wants to do straight away,” Arteta commented.

Looking ahead to the FA Cup third-round clash between the two clubs, Arteta expressed excitement about the fixture. “We play at home, it’s going to be a big match again and it’s a little bit of the story of the last few seasons that in the third or fourth round we are playing big opponents,” he said. “But we want to do what we have done historically at this club and in the end, you have to beat the big teams to win it.”

