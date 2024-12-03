Arsenal to host Man United in blockbuster FA Cup cracker

A mouth-watering third-round FA Cup tie has been drawn, with Arsenal set to host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. The two historic clubs, with a combined 27 FA Cup titles, will clash in a highly anticipated encounter at the Emirates Stadium in January 2025.

Arsenal, 14-time winners of the competition, will welcome the defending champions and 13-time winners Manchester United in the standout fixture of the draw.

The tie promises to be a thrilling encounter as Premier League giants meet early in the competition. Audible groans echoed through Old Trafford when the draw confirmed United’s trip to North London, where Ruben Amorim’s side will aim to continue their cup defence against Mikel Arteta’s men.

Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Liverpool will host League Two side Accrington Stanley, and Manchester City will welcome Salford City, co-owned by former Manchester United legends from the “Class of ’92” — including Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and David Beckham.

Non-league hopefuls Tamworth, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, have been rewarded with a home tie against Tottenham Hotspur, while fellow National League side Dagenham & Redbridge will travel to face Championship side Millwall.

In a potential family affair, Everton’s Ashley Young could face his 18-year-old son Tyler after the Toffees drew League One side Peterborough United. “Wow…dreams might come true,” Young wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Chelsea will host League Two’s bottom side Morecambe, and Bromley will travel to St James’ Park to take on high-flying Newcastle United.

The third-round ties will be played over the weekend of January 11, marking the entry of all 44 Premier League and Championship clubs into the competition, joining 20 lower-league teams that progressed from the second round.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

