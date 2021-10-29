Free screening for attendees as Medplus announces health fair

Medplus Pharmacy, a Health and Beauty Retail Pharmaceutical chain has announced its Mega Health fair scheduled to take place from the 1st -5th November 2021in Lagos.

The fair will provide free health counseling and screening for free health screenings for cardiovascular disease (BP, cholesterol, BMI, heart age), neuropathic, skin, and hair test, stress test, hepatitis and HIV, eye test, dental examination, and sensitivity checks for attendees, the company said.

Participants would also get free access to consultants which include General Physicians (practitioners), Optometrists and Ophthalmologists, Dentists, and a retinue of seasoned and well-trained Medplus Pharmacists to provide access to free medications which include but are not limited to herbal supplements and nutraceuticals, anti-malaria, antidiabetics, analgesics, and antihypertensives, etc.

Speaking about the Mega Health Fair, Christiana Aileru, Marketing Manager, Medplus Pharmacy, said “The objective is aligned with our vision to provide quality health care services and essentials to all. In the bid to achieve this, we are opening the health screening to organized private sector, cantonments and military barracks, hotels, open market, churches, and relevant units of the transport workers (NURTWs) unit, etc.

Everyone has a health concern,” said Christiana Aileru. “The concern or suspicion may be large or small, but the burning question always is – ‘I seem healthy, do I still need to see a doctor or do a health screening?’ The Mega Health fair is a place to get those questions answered.”

The Mega Health fair further cements the brands’ commitment to helping Nigerians on their wellness journey with a holistic approach, while ensuring availability and accessibility of improved healthcare services to the community.

All attendees will be required to wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing rules.

The Health Fair is sponsored by Pharmacy Plus, Worldwide Commercial Ventures Limited, GlaxoSmithKline, Society of Family Health, Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Innotech, Nature’s Gentle Touch, Bayer, Clarion Medicals, Pharm Alliance, and Lasena.