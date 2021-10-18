Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy plans investiture

Determined to expand the role of members to incorporate primary healthcare delivery, the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy has perfected plans to hold its 2021 investiture which aims to admit 15 accomplished pharmacists into its ranks.

Fola Tayo, secretary of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, said this year’s investiture will have Teresa Pounds, president of the Nigerian Association of Pharmacists as guest speaker.

According to him, Pounds will be speaking on the imperative of expanding the roles of pharmacists to incorporate primary healthcare in greater depth with the aim of fast-tracking universal health access by Nigerians.

Tayo, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of Caleb University, said the programme scheduled for October 22, will see teachers, researchers, industry practitioners and others inducted into the elite academy.

He said the health profession is in a continuous state of flux as all over the world, emphasis is increasingly laid on optimising the value which each profession can bring to the table for the benefit of mankind.

According to Tayo, it is becoming increasingly evident that the close proximity and accessibility of pharmacists to the community can help to redress primary healthcare challenges.

He however said that the country needs to embrace new thinking and new approaches in redressing its healthcare challenges.

“Pharmacists are trained at huge cost to the state and are an immense resource, which Nigeria can benefit a lot more from than it is currently doing. Enhancing their roles in primary healthcare would translate to added value for the country,” he said.

Founded in 2014, the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy seeks to enable Nigeria to advance universal health access. These include efforts to advance drug research and development, the study and teaching of Pharmacy and the Pharmaceutical Sciences as well as Pharmaceutical practice in all of its ramifications.

Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health is expected to grace the investiture, alongside a host of several distinguished players in the healthcare sector.