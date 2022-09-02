FMN empowers B2B dealers with redistribution vehicles to foster partnerships

As part of its efforts to foster proactive partnerships with its stakeholders, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) recently rewarded deserving dealers under the Business-to-Business (B2B) category with redistribution trucks to improve their ease of doing business and ameliorate logistics challenges.

To mark the auspicious event, 22 brand new trucks ranging from one-tonne trucks to 20 tonnes utility trucks, were presented to deserving dealers at its corporate headquarters, Golden Penny place, Apapa, Lagos.

The incentives won by the dealers include five one-tonne TATA Truck; six 3.5-tonne TATA Truck; 12-tonnes Ashok Leyland 1718; Three 15 -tonnes SINO Truck and one 20-tonnes Daewoo Prima 3428 Truck. The 22 awardees were customers and partners under the Bread Flour segment of the B2B category selected for their distinctive performance within the last financial year.

According to FMN, the award is part of a well-structured and integrated process initiated by flour mills group towards nurturing long-lasting partnerships with its stakeholders and ensuring that Golden Penny Foods’ products get to all desiring Nigerians no matter their locations.

Delvin Hainsworth, the managing director, Foods, FMN, stated that fostering valuable partnerships remains an integral part of its strategic roadmap towards building a more sustainable and resilient business despite the challenging business and economic environment.

“Our ability to continue to fulfill our purpose of ‘Feeding the Nation, Everyday’ is largely driven by the dedication of our business partners in ensuring that the Golden Penny Foods products get to our customers as and when needed. Therefore, today’s rewards event is one of the many ways that we are investing back into the businesses of our partners/dealers as these trucks will greatly contribute to their ease of doing business especially as it relates to logistics and building agile supply chains,” Hainsworth stated.

Read also: DUDUblack to partner with Chinese manufacturers to deepen footprint

Paul Udochi, Head of Sales, B2B, FMN, stated that the 22 awardees are long-term business partners/dealers under the Business to Business (B2B) category that performed commendably well in the past financial year. According to him, the Group would continue to proactively nurture lasting relationships with its business partners to ensure that their businesses continue to thrive amid varied unprecedented socio-economic challenges.

“An in-depth look into our business operations and strategic outlook in the past six decades clearly depict that FMN has always been a customer-centric organization. Today’s rewards event is simply one of the many structures that are put in place by the organization to reward our customers and business partners.” Udochi stated.

One of the awardees, Badejo Adegboyega, MD of Felicia Modupeoluwa Trading Company Ltd expressed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Group, especially with the management’s consistency in rewarding outstanding business partners over the years.

“I have been a business partner with FMN for the past thirty-two years and I can boldly say that their support has been invaluable to my business growth. Through its provision of quality and nutritious products, the Group also made the sales and product distributions easier for us the dealers as most of the end-users prefer the Golden Penny Foods brands. I hope and believe that they will not relent in their efforts of creating a noteworthy standard within Nigeria’s FMCG industry,” Adegboyega stated.