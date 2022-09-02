DUDUblack to partner with Chinese manufacturers to deepen footprint

DUDUblack, a top Nigerian fashion brand is set to partner with Chinese textile manufacturers to expand its African footprint.

Emeka Nwokocha, founder of DUDUblack hinted the organisation’s possible partnership with Chinese manufacturers to grow its footprint across the continent and become its leading brand in the fashion landscape.

Nwokocha added that the goal of the brand is to consistently pursue being a leading brand on the continent since its inception.

“When it comes to manufacturing, China is the dream destination,” he said while citing reasons behind the partnership plan.

“Therefore, this partnership is necessary to think far and ahead to make plans that would make Africa’s clothing and textile business environment attractive and conducive for prospective business partners in the future.”

Speaking further on the partnership, Nwokocha pointed out that the luxury clothing line is branching out into fast fashion after the likes of fashion giant – Zara. He revealed that DUDUblack will start with four new collections that will go public later this year.

After a meeting with close associates on Wednesday, he revealed that the first shipment of the first collection to flag off the new alliance is set to hit the Nigerian shores in a few weeks.

In his speech, he pointed out growing concerns within the Nigerian manufacturing sector, citing a lack of perfection and ability to meet up to standard with timing, sizing, and overall work diligence.

“This has pushed us to look for perfection elsewhere, if I’m going to take your money, the least I could do is offer perfection,” he said.