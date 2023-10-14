Fake Kenyan lawyer detained after winning 26 cases

Authorities in Kenya have detained Brian Mwenda, a fake lawyer who has won 26 cases while posing as an Advocate of the high court of Kenya.

Before his arrest, the attorney handled 26 cases before High Court Judges, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges, all of which he won, Kenyan entertainment news website Mpasho reported.

Due to false pretenses, the Law Society of Kenya Nairobi Branch Rapid Action Team (RAT) detained him.

When the RAT received complaints from the general population, he was captured.

He does not have a license to practice law in Kenya, according to LSK Nairobi Branch on their X account, and neither does he claim to be an advocate.

The notification stated, in part, that “the man has been presenting and conducting himself as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a member of LSK Nairobi Branch,” which had come to the knowledge of the LSK Nairobi Branch through the Rapid Action Team (RAT).

He is being detained in the RAT’s main office while an investigation is ongoing.