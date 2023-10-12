CJN to award 58 lawyers with SAN

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), under the leadership of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Honorable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has announced that the body will be awarding the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to 58 lawyers.

In a statement released to the press on Thursday, the LPPC said that the award of SAN was given to these legal practitioners because they had distinguished themselves creditably well as “advocates and academics”.

The LPPC added that a petition against four of the 58 successful applicants for the award of SAN was dismissed for “lack of merit”.

The swearing-in ceremony for the 58 successful applicants will take place on Monday, November 27, 2023.