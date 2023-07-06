CJN, Governors of Oyo, Ondo States, NBA President, Oyo CJ, others to grace Justice Aderemi Annual Lecture Series

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Governors of Oyo and Ondo States, Seyi Makinde and Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, and Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima are among dignitaries expected to grace the 5th Justice Aderemi Annual Lecture Series (JAALS).

The 5th edition of the lecture series in honour of late Supreme Court Justice and one-time chairman nominee of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Justice Pius Olayiwola Aderemi, will come up on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku by 10 am.

The keynote lecture titled: Good Governance, Leadership and Accountability – The Panacea for a New Nigeria will be delivered by the NBA President, Y. C Maikyau, SAN OON, and will be chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola while the Matriarch of the Nigerian Bar, Folake Solanke, SAN, will be the mother of the day.

According to a statement by Kunle Aderemi, the theme of the lecture is designed to set an agenda for the incumbent administration (both national and at the sub-national level) on the importance of the social contract between the government and the governed and more particularly, the need to embrace accountability and good leadership in delivering the dividends of democracy to the governed. A major highlight of the event would be the public presentation of the JAALS Handbook on Law and Governance.

The governors of Oyo and Ondo States, Seyi Makinde and Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN respectively are special guests of honour at the event to be hosted by the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima.

The President of the NBA, Yakubu Maikyau SAN is the keynote speaker while Titi Akinlawon, SAN, will chair the Panel session which includes eminent persons such as the Director General of Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), Seye Oyeleye; former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Oyo State, Oyelowo Oyewo, SAN and Jean Chiazor Anishere, SAN.

Aderemi stated that Justices of the Supreme Court, Appeal Court, Federal High Courts and Oyo State High Court, Customary Court of Appeal and Magistrate Courts, are to grace the occasion while members of both the Inner and Outer Bar are equally expected at the event.

He noted that the 5th edition of the lecture series will birth the JAALS Foundation with the former Ambassador to UNESCO, Micheal Omolewa, OON as Chairman Board of Trustees, Arch Bishop of Ibadan Catholic Diocese, Arch Bishop Gabriel Abegurin and an industrialist, Taofiq Ashagidigbi, as members respectively.