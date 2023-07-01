Pictures: Ondo chef targets Hilda Baci’s record with 150hrs cook-a-thon

Adeola Adeyeye, an Ondo chef has begun a 150-hour cook-a-thon in an attempt to break Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

This is coming after Adeparusi Damilola aka Chef Dammy, another Nigerian chef, attempted to break the Guinness World Records with a 120-hour cook-a-thon in Ekiti State.

Adeyeye began the cook-a-thon on Friday, June 30, 2023, in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. She is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, July 6, 2023. So far she has cooked for about 17hrs.

“We are on a mission to break a Guinness World Record as we embark on a 150-hour Cook-a-thon.

“Your support and encouragement is needed to make us stronger.” Adeyeye tweeted.