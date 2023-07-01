PwC Nigeria appoints Sam Abu as regional senior partner

PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited (PwC) Nigeria, a professional services firm has appointed Sam Abu as its Regional Senior Partner for the West Market Area and Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria, effective from July 1, 2023.

Abu succeeds Uyi Akpata, who has held the position since July 2014 and will continue to be with the firm until his retirement on 30 June 2024.

In his new role, Abu will be responsible for setting and driving the strategy for Nigeria and the West Market Area, with a focus on building trust and delivering sustained outcomes for stakeholders in the region. He will also be a member of the PwC Africa Leadership Team (ALT).

Akpata congratulated Abu on his appointment, saying his appointment reflects the confidence of PwC in his leadership ability and proven track record. “I am confident that the firm will continue to thrive under his leadership,” he said.

Read also: Why Tinubu must apply dialogue in implementing his policies, by Salvador

Responding, Abu said: “This is an incredible honour and an enormous responsibility, especially at this important time in our country and region. I look forward to exciting times ahead with the PwC community of solvers, building trust and delivering sustained outcomes with our clients and in our society.”

About Sam Abu

Sam Abu is a qualified chartered accountant and holds an MBA from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

As a seasoned professional with over 23 years of experience at PwC, both in Nigeria and the UK, Sam is passionate about using his skills and experience to help businesses succeed. He is also committed to making a positive impact on society.

Further, he has held several leadership roles within the firm, including most recently as the West Market Area Assurance Leader and the Financial Services Leader for Nigeria. He also served for 6 years on the PwC Africa Governance Board.