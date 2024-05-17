Senate passes bill establishing North-west Development Commission

The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill to establish the North West Development Commission (NWDC).

The Bill was passed after the Upper Chamber considered and approved the report of the Committee on Special Duties presented by Kaka Shehu, Chairman of the Committee on Thursday.The bill was then read for the third time after a majority of Senators voted in favour of it and consequently passed.

Speaking on the proposed impact of the Bill, Shehu, the Senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District, said the bill will stimulate socio-economic development in the northwest geo-political zone.

“The intent and purpose of the bill is structured for the socio-development of the north-west geo-political zone. It is recommended that the senate do approve of the bill” the senator added.

Sharing similar sentiments, Barau Jibrin, the deputy senate president who presided over the session, stressed that establishing the commission will repair the infrastructure which has been ravaged by insurgents in the North-western states.

“You are aware of devastation in the zone due to the activities of bandits and Boko Haram. The infrastructure is completely destroyed and this is the food basket of the nation. If we are serious about food security we should pay attention,” Barau added.

He also called on members of the House of Representatives to pass the bill when it is transmitted for concurrence.

“It is hoped that the report will now be taken – and the House of Representatives will give concurrence.” The deputy Senate President added.

If the bill scales through legislative hurdles in the House of Representing and is granted assent by President Bola Tinubu, it will bring to three, the number of commissions established for intervention in geopolitical zones.

The regional commissions currently in existence include the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), established to intervene on issues and development in the Niger Delta areas; and the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) which was established following the devastation of the north-east by Boko Haram insurgents.

BusinessDay recalls that the Senate in February 2024 passed a bill for an Act to establish the South-East Development Commission (SEDC).

There are also other bills bills seeking to establish other regional commissions at different levels of legislative action. They include the North-central Development Commission, the South-West Development Commission, and the South-South Development Commission.