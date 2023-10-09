Policeman who killed pregnant lawyer sentenced to death

The Lagos State High Court has sentenced Drambi Vandi, a police officer, to death by hanging for the killing of Bolanle Raheem, a Lagos-based lawyer, on Christmas Day 2022.

Ibironke Harrison, a judge, delivered the verdict on Monday, finding the police officer guilty of murder, after a fatal shooting.

“The court found the defendant guilty on one count of murder. You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead,” Judge Harrison ruled.

The tragic incident occurred at the Ajah roundabout in Lagos State on Christmas Day 2022, when Raheem, an expectant mother, was shot and killed while on her way to church with her family.

Vandi, who is attached to the Ajiwe police division in Ajah, was suspended from duty two days after the incident. The state government subsequently filed a one-count charge of murder against him.

The deceased’s husband, sister, police armourer, pathologist, and seven other people testified against Vandi in the trial that started in January of this year. 27 exhibits were also presented by the prosecution.

Vandi, being the sole witness in his own defence, argued that the bullet presented in court, purportedly responsible for Raheem’s death, did not originate from the rifle he carried on the day of the incident.

He also claimed that he had never seen the bullet until it was tendered in court.

Justice Harrison, however, dismissed Vandi’s defence and imposed the death penalty by hanging.