Three arrested over murder of policeman in Bauchi

The police in Bauchi State have arrested three suspected criminals for allegedly killing a police officer.

Three suspects were said to have killed the policeman with a machete and sticks while on duty.

Ahmed Wakil, the police public relations officer, Bauchi State command, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said that the deceased, Bala Nazifi Magaji, was attached to Darazo divisional police headquarters.

He said the suspects along with other accomplices, used stones and sticks with which they hit the officer on the head.

The PPRO said that as a result, the policeman sustained multiple injuries and lost a lot of blood, and was rushed to the Darazo General Hospital for treatment but was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The victim, Bala Nazifi Magaji who was attached to Darazo Divisional Police headquarters, was attacked on July 25, 2023 while on active official duty at Anguwar Abuja in Konkiyel village.

“The unfortunate incident led to a painstaking investigation by the command to unravel the circumstances that surrounded the death of the officer.

“Consequently, three suspects were arrested during the investigation. They are Aminu Mohammed aka Kangado, male (35) of Anguwar Sarkin Baka Konkiyel village (the principal suspect and perpetrator of the dastardly act), Abdullahi Abubakar aka Duna, male, (23) of Bakin Kasuwa; Konkiyel village; Balarabe Abubakar, male (34). Six others are still at large.

“All the suspects have confessed to the gruesome killing of the officer with a machete and sticks. One of the suspects, Aminu Mohammed in his confession narrated that they took advantage of the dark hour and stabbed the officer multiple times in the back with a machete, while other accomplices used stones and sticks and hit the officer on the head.

“As a result, he sustained multiple injuries and lost blood. The officer was immediately evacuated to the General Hospital Darazo where he was certified dead by a medical doctor,” the PPRO said.

According to him, investigations into the case are ongoing, while efforts have been intensified to arrest other members of the gang who are still at large.