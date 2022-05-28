Ex-Edo council chairman, Reps’ member emerge APC NASS candidates

Osaro Obazee, a former chairman of Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to represent Oredo federal constituency in the National Assembly elections scheduled for 2023.

Obazee emerged the candidate for the House of Representatives seat during the primary elections held on Friday across Edo State.

Announcing the results, Edobor Ebhoman, the returning officer, said the Ex-council chairman polled 55 votes in the contest that had 55 accredited delegates.

“We had 60 delegates, but 55 were accredited, and he scored 55 votes to win the election,” Ebhoman said.

Speaking after the election, Obazee expressed gratitude to the delegates for supporting him, saying that he would represent his constituents effectively if he wins next year.

Similarly, Dennis Idahosa, member, representing Ovia Federal constituency, was returned unopposed in the primary election.

As of the time of filing this report, the election was ongoing across the different constituencies in the state.