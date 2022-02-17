EU-AU summit 2022 kicks off in Brussels

The European Union (EU) and African Union (AU) leaders, as well as their respective member states, are holding a summit in Brussels, Belgium on February 17-18 to discuss topical issues that affect both unions.

The leaders of both unions will be discussing how to strengthen key areas such as trade, investments, fighting climate change, agriculture, and many others.

Besides, the summit will present a unique opportunity to lay the foundations for a renewed and deeper AU-EU partnership with the highest political involvement and based on trust and a clear understanding of mutual interests.

Leaders are expected to discuss how both continents can build greater prosperity. The aim is to launch an ambitious Africa-Europe Investment Package, taking into account global challenges such as climate change and the current health crisis. They should also be talking about tools and solutions to promote stability and security through a renewed peace and security architecture.

A series of thematic roundtables will also be organised. The following topics will be debated: growth financing, health systems, and vaccine production, agriculture and sustainable development, education, culture and vocational training, migration and mobility, private sector support and economic integration, peace, security and governance climate change, and energy transition, digital and transport connectivity and infrastructure.

Lebonhang Pheko, an African social activist, scholar, and development practitioner believes that the summit lacks credibility which calls the relationship to question.

“Four or five African countries are not going to be the summit due to military invasion of governance. The EU / AU relationship does not really favour Africa, hence, the continent needs to be more pragmatic and survivalist in the relationship,” she said.

The last time the African leaders and their European counterparts met a summit like this was in 2017, at Ivory Coast.

Pheko sees the two years of contending with coronavirus pandemic and uprising insecurity challenges in sub-Saharan Africa especially as being traced to the former colonial masters.

“Insecurities in Africa have many fingers pointing at the former colonial leaders,” she noted.

She urged African leaders to be prepared to relate with the European Union as a bloc and as an idea going forward in the relationship.

Meanwhile, ahead of the summit, EU heads of state or government will take part in a one-hour informal meeting of the members of the European Council at 12:30 on the state of play of the latest developments related to Russia and Ukraine.

Thereafter, EU and AU heads of state or government will be participating in the roundtables, together with a selected group of external guests who are experts in their respective fields.

A joint declaration on a joint vision for 2030 is expected to be adopted by the participants.

Von der Leyen, the president of the European Union is optimistic that the 6th summit of both continents would be a successful outcome.