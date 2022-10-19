Enugu: Candidate laments poor state of infrastructure in senatorial district

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu West senatorial candidate, Nick Ezeh has released his manifesto Christened ‘Restoration Mandate 2023’ to a select group of journalists in Enugu.

Ezeh said his vision was to improve on the economic development of Enugu West Senatorial Zone.

He regretted that Enugu West zone was the most underdeveloped in the state in terms of infrastructure, health, education, among others.

“It is an incontrovertible fact that we rank among the least developed senatorial zones in the country. My focus is to bring to bear my knowledge, my wealth of experience and my contacts locally and globally to reverse our present pitiable state of affairs. Before I publicly stepped forward for this service, I have had the privilege of travelling to every part of our Constituency. I have keenly watched, interacted and listened to the concerns and yearnings of Constituents in the five (5) Local Government Areas which make up our senatorial districts,” he said.

Ezeh, who said he was a member of PDP for 16 years and contested primary elections for the Senate, said his primary vision and mission as the Senator representing the good people of Enugu West Senatorial Zone was to pursue an aggressive inclusiveness template and ensure even distribution of infrastructural development, attract beneficial appointments and employment for the teeming citizens of Enugu West Senatorial district.

“I will ensure justice, equity and fairness to all our constituents as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. One of my major focus as the representative of our people will be to the pursuit of human capital development.

According to the candidate, human capital stands out as the greatest need of the people, as espoused by our bourgeoning poverty rate, high unemployment rate, that has resulted to an incapacitated youth force and a raging cultural and moral value crisis.

“As your Senator I intend to engage these issues personally and in concert with the relevant institutions of our society and intervention agencies through the following broad policy approaches.”

He said he has social contract with the people of Enugu West zone and that it is a movement of restore the dignity of the people through effective and efficient goal bases result oriented and would work towards Rebuilding social cohesion, focus on critical and social infrastructure development, skill development and capacity and also attract industrialization, among others.

On Education he said “every society is defined through its educational system, formal and informal. The state of our schools particularly primary and secondary schools and the quality of education it delivers calls for concern.”

He promised to focus his energies on drawing attention and facilities that will transform the primary and secondary schools into academic centres of learning in Enugu west.

“I will seek for the introduction of the teaching of adult classes especially in the areas of agribusiness, I will focus on capacity training for all the teachers in our district and push for their improved conditions of service through all the available legislative avenues.

At the community level I shall partner with the unions, our prominent sons and daughters, and private investors to turn one of the secondary schools in our land into a top-grade model school.