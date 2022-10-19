I’ll work to advance nat’l unity if elected – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, on Tuesday, unveiled new agenda that will form the fulcrum of his administration’s activities, including enhancing national unity.

Tinubu stated this while speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, where he assured that, if elected, he will give due honour to President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts and legacy, including, working to further the spirit of unity

The APC flag bearer told the audience that his administration will work to strengthen the purpose that informed the creation of the party, which characterised the work of the Buhari’s government.

“Most importantly, the way and means of Tinubu’s government will be devoted to further project the Nigerian people, because our guiding principle will be to provide the best of progressive governance and reform our beloved land.

“Consider these three promises, to build on the positive and goals of your nine points agenda” he stated.

Read also: Private security firms helping to discover illegal pipelines – Kyari

Tinubu while extolling the legacy of Buhari, stated that the party had supported the president to get elected, adding that “I will remain your friend and ally even after your final day at the job.

“I can say this, I know the vision you wrote for Nigeria; it’s a good and uplifting one. I know the level of patriotic dedication with which you have for this country. I know the things you have achieved and listened critically to the long list of work that was achieved and discussed yesterday.

Tinubu also assured that his administration will “realise the depth of commitment that every one of you have made in this country. You have kept faith with the developmental programme of our party”

“May I say this to you, to the entire team, the things you have done are important and enduring, try as they might, no one can take those achievements away from you”

The challenges notwithstanding, he noted that the Buhari administration made progress in increasing farm productivity while improving the condition of the average farmer”

“Despite financial headwinds, you embarked on an unparalleled expansion of the national infrastructure. Work in the power sector may be slow but it will show some dividends amidst the increased investors in this area”