Employment: Producer urges government to invest more in music industry

The Federal Government has been urged to invest more in the music industry so as to create employment for the unemployed youths in the country.

Speaking in an interview with BusinessDay, the Chief Executive Officer of Osas Vision Music (OVM), Lucky Ekenonmaghele also said that such investment would contribute to the growth of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He regretted that musicians in the country lacked access to funding and resources, adding that such challenges have negatively affected those in the music space.

Narrating his journey into the music world, Ekenonmaghele, who is a serial entrepreneur and a native of Benin, Edo State, explained that he delved into the industry due to his love for music.

Read also: Jimi Sadare: Maverick using music to drive the ‘Sapeur’ lifestyle in Nigeria

On his brand Osas Vision Music, he said it was founded in 2021 with the unveiling of the label and RnB/AfroPop artist Mark Owi (real name, Mark Abraham Owoicho) who hails from Benue State.

According to him, the brand has successfully churned out music like, “Hold You”, and “Bebe” and currently promoting the latest banging release “Alafia” from Mark Owi.

Read also: Upcoming youths in music industry must work harder to succeed – Olamilekan

In his words: “All songs are still enjoying massive rotations, and doing pretty well on all social and digital platforms. It can only get better for both the label and the signee moving onward.

“Just watch out for what Osas Vision Records and Mark Owi will be dropping between now and the near future. We are here to redefine the music space and set it right with good sounds and intentions. We are not under any illusion that we have the best record label, in due time the world would affirm.”