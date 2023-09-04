Upcoming youths in music industry must work harder to succeed – Olamilekan

By Ngozi Okpalakunne

Raji Mubarak Olamilekan is an upcoming Nigerian singer, songwriter and musicologist. In this interview with NGOZI OKPALAKUNNE, he spoke on his love for music and about his debut single ‘Abena.’ He also spoke about some of the challenges facing the music industry in the country and the way forward. Excerpts:

Tell us about your interest in music?

My interest in music would be described as something really beyond my understanding because it is really spiritual. I just love music because of the feeling it brings.

Who were those that you looked up to in the industry?

That will be Olamide, Wizkid, Burna boy and Davido. I look up to them because they have made an impact in the music space both in Nigeria and outside the country.

What are the major challenges you have faced so far?

You know in every road to success there is always a challenge, sometimes, it is the show challenge, that is a situation where l will get to the show and the organisers mess up. It could also sometimes be technical challenges and it is a general thing. But with perseverance l have always been navigating through such challenges. I am encouraging the up-coming youths in the industry to work hard because hard work pays.

Would you like to be described as a controversial fellow?

No, I hate anything that has to do with controversies.

You just released your new single, Abena, what was your inspiration behind it?

Let me tell you a story about my debut single Abena. It was in my early years in the university when I met Abena. She was stunning, we began dating. My friends and family warned me that she was out of my league, but I did not listen, I thought love was blind. Our few months together was amazing, but things started to change, she wanted me to take her to shopping and to expensive restaurants and Clubs. But I couldn’t afford to keep up with her demands.

One day, I heard a rumour that Abena was cheating on me, I even caught her making out with one on my guys. So we broke up. I started feeling lost and lonely. So, I channeled my pain and energy into music and made a song out of it.

What was your embarrassing moment doing music?

My first performance at school. I was walked out on and booed while I was performing.