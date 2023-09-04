Rema leads pack of multiple winners at 16th Headies Awards

Rema led the way at the 16th Headies Awards, held in Atlanta, Georgia, for the second consecutive year, was filled with musical excellence and celebrated the best in Nigerian music. Among the notable highlights were artists such as Rema, Asake, ODUMODUBLVCK, Burna Boy, and Victony, who emerged as multiple winners, showcasing their exceptional talent and contributions to the music industry.

Rema, whose versatility and impact on the music industry were recognized as he was crowned both ‘Best Male Artist’. It earned the title ‘Digital Artist of the Year’ for its impressive work, especially on the hit song ‘Calm Down’.

Director K, who directed the music video, won the ‘Best Video Director’ award. At the same time, Selena Gomez was named “International Artiste of the Year” for her feature on the song. This recognition underscored the global appeal of Nigerian music and its ability to attract international talent.

Read also See the complete list of winners at the 2023 Headies Awards

Another standout artist of the evening was ODUMODUBLVCK, who took home two coveted awards. He clinched the title of ‘Best Rap Single’ for his hit track ‘Declan Rice’ and also secured the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award, which comes with a house, solidifying his status as a rising star in the Nigerian music scene.

Asake, another luminary of the night, seized the spotlight by winning the prestigious Album of the Year award for ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’. This achievement underscored Asake’s remarkable musical prowess and ability to deliver resonating music. Moreover, Asake was not done, as he was rrecognizedas as the ‘Next-Rated’ artist, solidifying his potential as a future music icon in Nigeria.

The incomparable Burna Boy continued to assert his musical dominance by securing two significant awards at the Headies Awards 2023. He emerged victorious in the “Afrobeats Single of the Year” category for his sensational track ‘Last Last’ and was honoured with the ‘Best R&B Single’ award for his hit song ‘For My Hand’ featuring Ed Sheeran.

Victony also picked double wins as his single ‘Soweto’ won Best Recording of the Year and Headies Viewers Choice Award’. Wande Coal’s spectacular vocal performance in ‘Kpe Paso’ earned him the Best Male Vocal Performance award. At the same time, Waje was honoured with the ‘Best Vocal Performance (Female)’ award for her soul-stirring rendition of ‘In Between’.

Read also: Burna Boy Dominates 2023 Headies Awards with ten Nominations.

The Producer of the Year award went to Rexxie for ‘Abracadabra,’ Neon Adejo won the Best Inspirational Song for ‘Eze Ebube.’ BOJ claimed the ‘Best Alternative Album’ award for ‘Gbagada Express’, showcasing his unique sound and artistic ingenuity, while Obong Jayar’s ‘Tinko Tinko’ was named the Best Alternative Song.

Chike’s ‘The Brother’s Keeper’ album earned him the title ofest R&B Album’, a testament to his musical artistry in the R&B genre. The collaborative efforts of Spyro and Tiwa Savage on ‘Who’s Your Guy Remix’ were acknowledged as they took home the title for ‘Best Collaboration’. This award highlighted the magic that can be created when two talented artists come together.

Blaqbonez took home the ” Best Rap Album'” accolade with “Young Preacher,” showcasing his lyrical prowess within the rap genre. Payper Corleone was acknowledged as the ‘Lyricist on the Roll’ for his exceptional lyrical skills displayed in ‘Flytalk Only’. The Songwriter of the Year award went to Simi Kosoko, Goodsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, and Marcel Akunwata for ‘Loyal’. At the same time, Seyi Vibez’s ‘Chance (Na Ham)’ was deemed the Best Street Hip-Hop AArtist.

Read also The Headies Awards unveils nominations in multiple categories!

Rema (Nigeria) was named the African Artiste of the Year on the continental stage, while Black Sherif (Ghana) became the Best West African Artiste of the Year. The Best Central African Artiste of the Year went to Libianca (Cameroon), the Best East African Artiste of the Year to Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania), the Best North African Artiste of the Year to El Grande Toto (Morocco), and the Best Southern African Artiste of the Year to Focalistic (South Africa).

The legendary Youssou N’dour was inducted into the Hall of Fame, while the late Nigerian music icon Sound Sultan was honoured with a Special Recognition award.

As the curtains closed on the 16th Headies Awards, it was evident that Nigerian music continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and the future holds even more tremendous promise for the industry’s emerging and established stars. The Headies Awards are a testament to Nigerian music’s enduring influence and innovation on the global stage.