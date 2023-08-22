Burna Boy dominates 2023 Headies Awards with 10 nominations
Burna Boy has emerged frontrunner for the 2023 Headies Awards, leading with ten nominations. The awards ceremony, known for celebrating the finest Pan-African and Afrobeats talents, has recognised Burna Boy’s contributions across various categories.
Among Burna Boy’s nominations are the coveted titles of African Artiste of the Year, Best Afrobeats Album, Best Male Artiste, and Song of the Year. His trailblazing musical journey over the past year has clearly caught the attention of the Headies Awards committee, as his name dominated the nominations list.
Following closely behind Burna Boy, Asake secured an impressive eight nominations, solidifying his position as a rising star in the industry. Other notable artists who garnered substantial recognition include Rema, whose collaboration with Selena Gomez on the international hit “Calm Down” propelled him to five nominations. In addtion, Omah Lay, Victony, Simi, Kizz Daniel, and Pheelz each earned five nods, reflecting their substantial contributions to the Afrobeats genre.
The international category of the awards is also set to be fiercely contested, with Drake, Future, Selena Gomez, Don Toliver, and Ed Sheeran competing for the title of International Artiste of the Year. The event, scheduled for September 3, will take place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta and will be streamed live on YouTube (U.S.) and the HipTV (Africa) Network, as reported by Billboard, a trade and consumer music publication based in the United States.
Esteemed figures in the global music landscape are set to be recognized at the ceremony as well. Sean “Love” Combs will be honored with the International Artiste Recognition award, while Youssou N’dour is slated to receive the prestigious Hall of Fame award.
Among the thrilling revelations of the evening is the Rookie of the Year category, in which emerging talents Bayanni, Khaid, Guchi, Bloody Civilian, Odumodublvck, and Eltee Skhillz vie for the coveted title. The victor in this category will not only bask in glory but also secure a solar-powered, fully furnished, two-bedroom house.
The Headies Awards, originally known as the Hip Hop World Awards, were initiated by the Nigerian Hip Hop World Magazine in 2006 to honor exceptional achievements in the country’s music industry. This year marks the 16th edition of the awards, which have significantly expanded to acknowledge the broader Afrobeats and Pan-African music landscape.
The Headies Awards‘ decision to extend its reach to the international scene is in line with recent trends. Notably, other prominent awards shows such as the American Music Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards have incorporated Afrobeats and African music categories to recognize the genre’s global impact.
As the countdown to the event intensifies, fans and music enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating a night of dynamic performances and unforgettable moments. Ayo Animashaun, the CEO and founder of the Headies Awards, aptly captured the essence of the upcoming ceremony, stating, “We know that Afrobeats connects people all around the globe, and this year’s event exemplifies and celebrates the power of our culture. The Headies will be an evening not only of dynamic talent but also memorable moments that will resonate with audiences worldwide.”
Read also: Burna Boy becomes first African to reach 1 billion streams on Audiomack
The nominations for the 2023 Headies Awards encompass a broad spectrum of talent, celebrating the remarkable achievements and contributions of artists who have shaped the musical landscape over the past year. The awards ceremony promises to be an exceptional showcase of the vibrant diversity and creativity inherent to the Afrobeats genre.
The eligibility period for nominations spans from January 2022 to March 2023, ensuring that the most recent and impactful musical endeavors are duly recognized. The complete list of nominations spans a wide range of categories, reflecting the multifaceted nature of contemporary Afrobeats music and its growing influence on the global stage.
As music enthusiasts eagerly await the grand event, the 2023 Headies Awards are poised to be a momentous occasion that celebrates the dynamic and ever-evolving world of Afrobeats and Pan-African music talent.
E-AUCTION E-AUCTION E-AUCTION E-AUCTION E-AUCTION E-AUCTION Some Auction Vehicles/Cars For Sale
Mama Africa #17,000 •Tomatoes Rice # *15,000* •Cap Rice #15,000 •My Food #17,000 •Mama Gold #17,500 •Ade Brazil #15,000 •Elephant Gold #15,000 •Royal Umbrella #15,000 Etc.
Golf3= 400,000
Camry Tinny-Light=550,000
Tundra 1,300,000
Toyota Exterra=850,000
Toyota Camry big daddy=650,000
Toyota Venza= 1.7million
Toyota Avalon=850,000
Toyota Rav4=950,000
Toyota Prado=1.3million
TOYOTA HILUX=2million
Toyota Sienna=850,000
TOYOTA 4-RUNNER=950,000
Toyota Corolla=650,000
Toyota Matrix= 700,000
Toyota Highlander=950,000
Toyota Picnic=500,000
Tacoma 1.850,000
Toyota Hiace Bus=950,000
Toyota Tundra=1.5million
Toyota Sequola=900,000
BMW 5-series=1.960,000
BMW 3-series=1.640,000
BMW X6=2.670,000
Ford Edge=700,000
Ford Escape=600,000
Honda Elantra=600,000
Honda Baby-Boy=700,000
Dyna Truck 900k
TIPPER Head 6mill
Honda Accord=550,000
Honda CRV=650,000
HONDA CIVIC=500,000
HONDA EVIL-SPIRIT=750,000
HONDA ODYSSEY=500,000
Honda Pilot=850,000
Nissan pathfinder=800,000
Nissan Amanda=750,000
Infinity=950,000
Benz C250=N1.300,000
Benz C300=1.6MILLION
Benz ML350=2 million
Benz ML300=1.5 million
Benz ML550=2.6million
Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦1.3Million
Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦1.8Million
Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦3.Million
Es330 1.6
Lexus C5 350=950,000
IS250 1m
Lexus Rx300=1.2 million
Lexus Rx330=1.5 million
Is350 2
Lexus Rx350= 2 million
ES350 2mill
Land Rover Discovery ₦3.2Million
Land Rover Freelander ₦3.6Million
Land Range Rover Sport ₦4Million
Acura MDX ₦1.8Million
Pequot 206=350,000
Pequot 406=470,000
Pequot 607=650,000
…..
((08082712224) (+234_808_271_2224)