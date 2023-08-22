Burna Boy dominates 2023 Headies Awards with 10 nominations

Burna Boy has emerged frontrunner for the 2023 Headies Awards, leading with ten nominations. The awards ceremony, known for celebrating the finest Pan-African and Afrobeats talents, has recognised Burna Boy’s contributions across various categories.

Among Burna Boy’s nominations are the coveted titles of African Artiste of the Year, Best Afrobeats Album, Best Male Artiste, and Song of the Year. His trailblazing musical journey over the past year has clearly caught the attention of the Headies Awards committee, as his name dominated the nominations list.

Following closely behind Burna Boy, Asake secured an impressive eight nominations, solidifying his position as a rising star in the industry. Other notable artists who garnered substantial recognition include Rema, whose collaboration with Selena Gomez on the international hit “Calm Down” propelled him to five nominations. In addtion, Omah Lay, Victony, Simi, Kizz Daniel, and Pheelz each earned five nods, reflecting their substantial contributions to the Afrobeats genre.

The international category of the awards is also set to be fiercely contested, with Drake, Future, Selena Gomez, Don Toliver, and Ed Sheeran competing for the title of International Artiste of the Year. The event, scheduled for September 3, will take place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta and will be streamed live on YouTube (U.S.) and the HipTV (Africa) Network, as reported by Billboard, a trade and consumer music publication based in the United States.

Esteemed figures in the global music landscape are set to be recognized at the ceremony as well. Sean “Love” Combs will be honored with the International Artiste Recognition award, while Youssou N’dour is slated to receive the prestigious Hall of Fame award.

Among the thrilling revelations of the evening is the Rookie of the Year category, in which emerging talents Bayanni, Khaid, Guchi, Bloody Civilian, Odumodublvck, and Eltee Skhillz vie for the coveted title. The victor in this category will not only bask in glory but also secure a solar-powered, fully furnished, two-bedroom house.

The Headies Awards, originally known as the Hip Hop World Awards, were initiated by the Nigerian Hip Hop World Magazine in 2006 to honor exceptional achievements in the country’s music industry. This year marks the 16th edition of the awards, which have significantly expanded to acknowledge the broader Afrobeats and Pan-African music landscape.

The Headies Awards‘ decision to extend its reach to the international scene is in line with recent trends. Notably, other prominent awards shows such as the American Music Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards have incorporated Afrobeats and African music categories to recognize the genre’s global impact.

As the countdown to the event intensifies, fans and music enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating a night of dynamic performances and unforgettable moments. Ayo Animashaun, the CEO and founder of the Headies Awards, aptly captured the essence of the upcoming ceremony, stating, “We know that Afrobeats connects people all around the globe, and this year’s event exemplifies and celebrates the power of our culture. The Headies will be an evening not only of dynamic talent but also memorable moments that will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

The nominations for the 2023 Headies Awards encompass a broad spectrum of talent, celebrating the remarkable achievements and contributions of artists who have shaped the musical landscape over the past year. The awards ceremony promises to be an exceptional showcase of the vibrant diversity and creativity inherent to the Afrobeats genre.

The eligibility period for nominations spans from January 2022 to March 2023, ensuring that the most recent and impactful musical endeavors are duly recognized. The complete list of nominations spans a wide range of categories, reflecting the multifaceted nature of contemporary Afrobeats music and its growing influence on the global stage.

As music enthusiasts eagerly await the grand event, the 2023 Headies Awards are poised to be a momentous occasion that celebrates the dynamic and ever-evolving world of Afrobeats and Pan-African music talent.