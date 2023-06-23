Burna Boy becomes first African to reach 1 billion streams on Audiomack

Burna Boy, the Grammys winning afrobeats singer now holds the record for being the first African musician to hit one billion streams on Audiomack.

The feat was announced by Audiomack, a global music streaming platform via Twitter on Thursday.

“Congratulations, Burna Boy, on becoming the first African artist to hit 1 billion Audiomack streams,” Audiomack tweeted.

The music star achieved this milestone with the combined streams of his last three albums and singles in recent years.

Burna Boy is the most followed African musician on Audiomack, with over four million followers.

He recently performed at the Champions League Kick-off Show by Pepsi and has made remarkable progress in expanding his global audience.

The music giant took to social media express his gratitude to his fans and Audiomack, acknowledging their support in his career.

“I am incredibly grateful and humbled; much love to everyone who has streamed my music and continues to support me; you all are the true MVPs,” he posted.