Video: Burna boy, others shine as Bill Gates visits Nigeria

Burna Boy, one of Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats acts, shined at the ‘Unleashing Africa’s Innovative Future with Bill Gates’ event on Wednesday even though he was not at the event.

Gates lauded the creativity and influence of the artiste alongside others like Rema, Davido and Wizkid.

The co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation alluded to the fact that these Afrobeats musicians have moved African music beyond the borders of the continent.

“When my daughter Phoebe heard I was coming to Nigeria, she said, you’re lucky because you get to see Burna Boy and Rema, so I had to look them up because I’m so ‘hip’. The co-founder of Microsoft said at the event. “I remember the last time I was here, I got to see Davido and Wizkid perform.”

The video clip of the comment has since gone viral online.

Burna Boy, recently performed at the Champions league kick-off show by Pepsi. Singing songs like ‘Last Last’ and ‘It’s Plenty’ at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul Turkey, the 2021 Grammy winner for Best Global Music Album continues to lead in the quest to bigger music market.