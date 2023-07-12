The Headies Awards unveils nominations in multiple categories!
The excitement surrounding the 16th edition of Nigeria’s prestigious music awards, The Headies Awards, continues to build as the nominations for several highly anticipated categories have been revealed. With a diverse range of talent and exceptional music on display, the competition for these coveted awards promises to be fierce.
Among the categories for which the nominations have been announced are Producer of the Year, ‘Songwriter of the Year,’ ‘Best RnB Single,’ ‘Best Rap Single,’ ‘Best Alternative Song,’ ‘Best Vocal Performance (Female),’ and ‘Best Vocal Performance (Male) and many other categories m.’ Let’s take a closer look at the nominees in each of these categories:
Songwriter of The Year
Simi – Loyal
Omah Lay – I’m A Mess
Tems – Lift Me Up
Burna Boy – Alone
BNXN – In My Mind
Wizard Chan – Earth Song
Producer Of The Year
Magisticks – Sungba Remix (Asake)
Pheelz – Electricity (Pheelz ft. Davido)
Andre Vibez & London – Calm Down (Rema)
Tenpoe – Soweto (Victony)
Kel P – Kpe Paso (Wande Coal & Olamide)
Rexxie – Abracadabra (Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii & Wizkid)
Best RnB Single
Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran— For My Hand
Ckay — Mmadu
Dami Oniru — Just 4 U
Preye — Red Wine
Chike ft. Flavour — Hard To Find
Simi ft. Fave — Loyal
Best Rap Single
Reminisce — Hustle
Ladipoe — Big Energy
Blaqbonez— Back In Uni
Psycho YP — Brando Diaries
Odumodublvck — Declan Rice
Jeriq ft Phyno — My Boy
Best Alternative Song
Wizard Chan — Earth Song
Cruel Santino — Final Champion
Basketmouth ft. The Cavemen— The traveler
Boj ft Molly Melissa — In a Loop
Flavour — Game Changer (Dike)
Obongjayah — Tinko Tinko
Best Street-Hop Artiste
Rexxie fr. Naira Marley & Skiibii
Seyi Vibez – Chance
Asake – Joha
Zlatan ft. Young John – Astalavi
Poco Lee ft. Hotkid – Otilo
Mohbad – Peace
Afrobeats Single Of The Year
Burna Boy – Last Last
Ayra Starr – Rush
Kizz Daniel ft. Tekno – Buga
Pheel ft. BNXN – Finesse
Spyro – Who’s Your Guy
Ruger – Asiwaju
Headies’ Viewer’s Choice
Ruger – Asiwaju
Victony & Tempoe – Soweto
Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana
Ayra Starr – Rush
Asake – Terminator
Mavins – Overloading
Crayon – Ijo
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga
Pheelz & Davido – Electricity
Recording Of The Year
Burna Boy – Alone
Victony & Tempoe – Soweto
Omah Lay – I’m A Mess
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Davido ft. Soweto Service Choir – Stand Strong
Tems – No Woman No Cry
Best East African Artiste Of The Year
Zuchu
Diamond Platnumz
Rayvanny
Eddy Kenzk
Hewan Gebreworld
These nominations reflect the exceptional talent and creativity that Nigerian artists have brought to the music scene. With outstanding songwriting, vocal performances, and genre-defying tracks, the nominees have left an indelible mark on the industry.
As the anticipation continues to build, fans, artists, and industry insiders are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious in these fiercely contested categories. The winners will be revealed at the grand ceremony of The Headies Awards, where the best of Nigerian music will be celebrated.
Stay tuned for more updates as the full list of nominations across various categories is expected to be released soon.