The Headies Awards unveils nominations in multiple categories!

The excitement surrounding the 16th edition of Nigeria’s prestigious music awards, The Headies Awards, continues to build as the nominations for several highly anticipated categories have been revealed. With a diverse range of talent and exceptional music on display, the competition for these coveted awards promises to be fierce.

Among the categories for which the nominations have been announced are Producer of the Year, ‘Songwriter of the Year,’ ‘Best RnB Single,’ ‘Best Rap Single,’ ‘Best Alternative Song,’ ‘Best Vocal Performance (Female),’ and ‘Best Vocal Performance (Male) and many other categories m.’ Let’s take a closer look at the nominees in each of these categories:

Songwriter of The Year

Simi – Loyal

Omah Lay – I’m A Mess

Tems – Lift Me Up

Burna Boy – Alone

BNXN – In My Mind

Wizard Chan – Earth Song

Producer Of The Year

Magisticks – Sungba Remix (Asake)

Pheelz – Electricity (Pheelz ft. Davido)

Andre Vibez & London – Calm Down (Rema)

Tenpoe – Soweto (Victony)

Kel P – Kpe Paso (Wande Coal & Olamide)

Rexxie – Abracadabra (Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii & Wizkid)

Best RnB Single

Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran— For My Hand

Ckay — Mmadu

Dami Oniru — Just 4 U

Preye — Red Wine

Chike ft. Flavour — Hard To Find

Simi ft. Fave — Loyal

Best Rap Single

Reminisce — Hustle

Ladipoe — Big Energy

Blaqbonez— Back In Uni

Psycho YP — Brando Diaries

Odumodublvck — Declan Rice

Jeriq ft Phyno — My Boy

Best Alternative Song

Wizard Chan — Earth Song

Cruel Santino — Final Champion

Basketmouth ft. The Cavemen— The traveler

Boj ft Molly Melissa — In a Loop

Flavour — Game Changer (Dike)

Obongjayah — Tinko Tinko

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Rexxie fr. Naira Marley & Skiibii

Seyi Vibez – Chance

Asake – Joha

Zlatan ft. Young John – Astalavi

Poco Lee ft. Hotkid – Otilo

Mohbad – Peace

Afrobeats Single Of The Year

Burna Boy – Last Last

Ayra Starr – Rush

Kizz Daniel ft. Tekno – Buga

Pheel ft. BNXN – Finesse

Spyro – Who’s Your Guy

Ruger – Asiwaju

Headies’ Viewer’s Choice

Ruger – Asiwaju

Victony & Tempoe – Soweto

Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana

Ayra Starr – Rush

Asake – Terminator

Mavins – Overloading

Crayon – Ijo

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – Buga

Pheelz & Davido – Electricity

Recording Of The Year

Burna Boy – Alone

Victony & Tempoe – Soweto

Omah Lay – I’m A Mess

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Davido ft. Soweto Service Choir – Stand Strong

Tems – No Woman No Cry

Best East African Artiste Of The Year

Zuchu

Diamond Platnumz

Rayvanny

Eddy Kenzk

Hewan Gebreworld

These nominations reflect the exceptional talent and creativity that Nigerian artists have brought to the music scene. With outstanding songwriting, vocal performances, and genre-defying tracks, the nominees have left an indelible mark on the industry.

As the anticipation continues to build, fans, artists, and industry insiders are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious in these fiercely contested categories. The winners will be revealed at the grand ceremony of The Headies Awards, where the best of Nigerian music will be celebrated.

Stay tuned for more updates as the full list of nominations across various categories is expected to be released soon.