Edo procures 8 new gun, speed boats to fight crime on waterways

The Edo State government, through the state’s Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) has procured four more armoured gunboats and four speed boats to provide security for lives and property in coastal areas and waterways.

Kennedy Osifo, chairman of EDSOGPADEC, disclosed to journalists on behalf of the board members after inspecting the gun and speed boats in Benin City, saying that the commission has now acquired eight gun boats and eight speed boats to strengthen security on its waterways and stop the activities of sea pirates.

Osifo said the new armoured equipment would boost security in three oil and gas producing communities, including Ologbo in Ikpoba-Okha local government area and Gelegele, Ovia North East LGA of the state.

He added that the gun and speed boats would be handed over to the marine police command of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to improve service delivery to the people of the communities and curtail the activities of sea pirates and other criminal elements on the waterways.

According to him, the acquisition of the boats is part of efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to create a business-friendly environment and attract more investment into the state, in line with the government’s vision to make Edo great again.

The chairman revealed that the commission has completed the construction of a marine base at Ologbo River, as well as a modern jetty with a waiting lounge and other essential facilities for passengers and police officers in Ologbo community in Ikpoba-Okha.

He, however, charged residents on protection of public facilities, adding that the commission would sustain efforts at improving the livelihoods of Edo people, which according to him, is a priority of the present administration of Obaseki.