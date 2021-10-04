Seplat Energy begins supply of power to Oben Cottage Hospital from gas plant

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian and London stock exchanges, has commissioned the project for power supply to Oben Cottage Hospital from its Oben gas facility at Oben Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, as part of the Company’s continuous community development programmes.

This is in line with Seplat’s mandate to continue to do more for its host communities and ensure continuous value creation by Seplat to the people.

In his remarks, Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy, represented by Folorunsho Afolabi, Managing Director, Seplat West Limited, said: “The company has worked assiduously to put in place a reliable option for potentially uninterrupted 24-hours power supply to the Hospital for the long-term. To ensure a more sustainable constant power supply we continued with our plan to supply electricity to the hospital from our facility here in Oben.”

He added: “Seplat is therefore happy with this epoch-making commissioning ceremony. The project is designed to provide the Cottage Hospital uninterrupted power supply directly from our Oben new Field Logistics Base and thus enable the hospital to provide adequate health care services to Oben Field Communities of Oben, Iguelaba, Ikobi and Obozogbe N’Ugu and its environs.”

Seplat had earlier ensured reconnection of the Hospital to the national grid in addition to providing power generating sets to the hospital. The Company overhauled the generating sets at the hospital as back-up to power supply and provided diesel regularly to power the generating sets.

The Seplat CEO, who lauded the people of Oben for their cooperation and partnership over the years, stressed that “This represents another milestone with regards to our Company’s unwavering commitment to adding positive value to the lives of inhabitants of our host communities.”

Brown harped on the Company’s resolve to adding value to the community, as it has commenced the renovation of the doctor’s quarters of the Oben Cottage hospital, of which it had, in the past, renovated the cottage hospital itself.

The Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Chioma Nwachuku, in her message, alluded to Seplat Energy’s drive for continuity and sustainability, noting that with the Company’s corporate philosophy of adding value to the host communities where it operates, “we are determined as a responsive and responsible organization to contribute to the development of our host communities.

“We are optimistic that the supply of gas generated power from our new Oben Field Logistics Base through a direct dedicated power line to the hospital will create immeasurable values to our community members even as we wish all excellent health always.”

Also in attendance were Seplat Joint Venture (JV) partners (NPDC), government dignitaries and His Royal Highness, Odoligie Frederick Ogiemwonyi, The Enogie of Oben; other community leaders and members. The Managing Director, Seplat West Ltd, Folorunso Afolabi and the Western Asset Base Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Otokhine were also among the Seplat team present.

Commenting, Johnbull Omokaro- Secretary Oben Community Speaking on behalf of Oben Field Communities of Oben, Ikobi, Iguelaba, Obozugbe-nugu communities, commended the NPDC/Seplat Energy JV for actualizing the project and restoring the people’s hope.

The Chairman / Managing Director, Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) – Pastor Kennedy Osifo, represented by the Commission’s Chief Accountant, Mrs. Obasuyi Amen, expressed deep appreciation to Seplat Energy for the project and for all the sustainable community development programmes in the host communities where the company operates.

The project for power supply to Oben Cottage Hospital from its Oben gas facility is in sync with Seplat’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) philosophy, which is premised on improving the wellbeing of inhabitants host communities of operation. Seplat has also continued to provide health improvement programmes the Eye Can See programme targeted at patients with visual impairment offering surgery for cataract related visual impairment; the Safe Motherhood (a health programme for pregnant women and nursing mothers), amongst others. The Oben Field Communities and other Communities are beneficiaries of these programmes and other community projects.