ECOFAIRS debuts in Nigeria as it sets to hold 4th edition

The ECOWAS and friendly countries Trade Fair (ECOFAIRS) is set to debut in Nigeria after successfully holding three editions in other African countries.

The fourth edition of the fair is scheduled to hold from the 3rd to the 12th of August 2022 at the Lagos television compound Ikeja will host a minimum of 32 countries and about 1000 exhibitors including Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

Speaking during the official launch of ECOFAIRS in Nigeria, Ejarkaminor Sylvester, Convener, ECOFAIRS, said the fair was birthed from the desire to create a common business platform for the regional entrepreneurs with various activities, adding that its success in other African countries shows good prospects for Nigeria.

He added that with the fair, Nigeria would also receive lots of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow into the country, saying that most of the exhibitors would use the platform to conduct feasibility studies to guarantee their Return on Investments (RoI).

“Some of these exhibitors would pick interest to invest as most of them are coming from far and wide to experience this fair. We hope they will use this platform to invest in the country,” He said.

Ejarkaminor said that ECOFAIRS will boost the activities of the MSMEs in the country and also increase their market reach, noting that exhibition stands were given out to SMEs at very affordable prices to encourage their participation.

Read also: How can the AU and ECOWAS respond to the spate of coups in Africa?

Lola Akande, commissioner, Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Lagos State said the fair is in accordance with the mandate of ECOWAS to promote cooperation and integration in the area of commerce, energy, telecommunications and agriculture amongst member Countries in the region.

Akande who was represented by Helen Adeshina, Director (Commercial), at the ministry added that with the advent of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), Lagos is positioned to engage commercially with other African Nations to boost export and create jobs in the country.

“Lagos State, with a population of over 21 million people, remains the commercial, industrial and financial hub of the country and also the gateway to globalization in ECOWAS, the hub of regional maritime and aviation activities as well as the nerve centre of the non-oil trade in Nigeria,” she said.

Similarly, Abisola Olusanya, commissioner for Agriculture, Lagos State, the government is fully in support of the fair and as an enabler is ready to provide necessary infrastructure and support to put the private sector in the driver’s seat.

“The Ministry of Agriculture is keying into this and we are very much interested because the majority of the exhibitors are agri-based companies, It is in our interest that we give the necessary support to this fair,” Olusanya represented by Aramide Gansallo, director, Agribusiness Department, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, said.