Easter: Oyo Police deploy over 5,000 officers to secure places of worship, recreation centers

To forestall any security breaches in and around Oyo State this Easter season, the State Police Command has deployed over five thousand officers to secure places of worship, recreation facilities and financial institutions.

The command stated that this action became necessary in view of the forthcoming Easter celebrations where there is likely to be increased activities at these strategic areas.

The command in a statement made available through Olugbenga Fadeyi, public relations officer of the command, added that effective plans have also been put in place to police all entry and exit points and other parts of the State through aggressive stop and search.

Fadeyi in the statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, who enjoined residents to comply with COVID- 19 protocols, assured residents that places of worship, recreation centres, financial institutions and other public facilities would be adequately protected.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Ngozi Onadeko wishes the Christian community a very blessed Holy Week and Happy Easter in commemoration of death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“The CP enjoins all Christian faithful to ensure that COVID- 19 protocols are adhered to in various places of worship.”

“In view of the celebrations, the Command has deployed a total number of Five Thousand Two hundred and Ninety-six (5,296) Police personnel to ensure a hitch-free celebration.”

“Equally, effective plans have also been emplaced to police all entry and exit points and other parts of the State through aggressive stop and search, effective visibility patrol, and intelligence-led raid of black spots.”

“Places of worship, recreation centres, financial institutions and other public facilities will be adequately protected.”

“Members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the Police by giving out credible information, while the Police personnel have been charged to be courteous and civil to members of the public while discharging their duties. In case of any distress, citizens are advised to call the Police Control Room Numbers: 08081768614, 07055495413 and 615 (Toll-Free) of the Oyo State Security Trust Fund,” the police said.