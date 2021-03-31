FG pronounces Friday, Monday public holidays to mark Easter

The Federal Government has pronounced Friday 2nd and Monday 5th April 2021, public holidays to mark this year’s Easter.

Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, who made the pronouncement on behalf of the Federal Government, urged Christians to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace, and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, the ministry’s spokesperson on Tuesday, the minister also called on Christians to use the occasion of this year’s Easter to pray for the Peace, Unity, and Progress of our country.

Aregbesola assured that the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry, and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated by enemies of the country in parts of Nigeria.

“Security is everybody’s business, I, therefore, encourage all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria, to display a high level of patriotism at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.

While wishing Christians both at home and abroad a happy and peaceful Easter the minister called on Nigerians to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to make life more meaningful for all.