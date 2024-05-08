How Ilevbare-Adeniji supports MSMEs to scale through market segmentation

In today’s competitive business landscape, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face the daunting challenge of expanding their customer base and achieving sustainable growth.

However, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji, a renowned marketing expert with an impressive track record, says the key to unlocking MSMEs’ growth lies in the strategic implementation of market segmentation.

Ilevbare-Adeniji, who has spearheaded numerous successful marketing campaigns for global brands such as Seven-Up Bottling Company, PZ Cussons International, and Diageo, recently shared her insights on the pivotal role of market segmentation in driving SME growth.

With over a decade of experience in the marketing industry, her expertise is highly sought after by businesses looking to gain a competitive edge.

“Market segmentation is a game-changer for SMEs,” Ilevbare-Adeniji emphasized during a recent press briefing.

“By dividing the market into distinct segments based on factors such as demographics, psychographics, and buying behaviour, SMEs can gain a deeper understanding of their target audience and tailor their marketing efforts accordingly,” she noted.

Ilevbare-Adeniji’s approach to market segmentation goes beyond the traditional methods of customer profiling.

She advocates for a holistic and data-driven approach that considers not only the demographic characteristics of customers but also their values, attitudes, and motivations.

This comprehensive understanding allows SMEs to identify untapped opportunities and create targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with their audience on a deeper level, she stated.

“Effective market segmentation enables SMEs to allocate their resources more efficiently and maximize the return on their marketing investment,” she explained.

“By focusing on high-value customer segments and customizing their products, services, and messaging to meet specific needs, SMEs can achieve higher conversion rates and foster long-term customer loyalty.”

Ilevbare-Adeniji’s expertise in market segmentation has been instrumental in driving the success of numerous SMEs across various industries.

Her strategic insights have helped businesses identify niche markets, develop innovative products, and implement targeted marketing campaigns that have yielded impressive results.

One notable example of her impact is her work with a local artisanal food manufacturer.

By conducting in-depth market research and segmenting the target audience based on their dietary preferences and lifestyle choices, Ilevbare-Adeniji helped the company develop a range of healthy snack options that catered to health-conscious consumers.

The targeted marketing campaign that followed resulted in a significant increase in sales and brand loyalty, propelling the company to new heights of success.

Ilevbare-Adeniji’s influence extends beyond the realm of marketing.

As a mentor and educator, she is committed to empowering the next generation of marketing professionals.

Through her role as a marketing tutor at Manchester Metropolitan University, she shares her knowledge and expertise with students, equipping them with the skills and strategies necessary to thrive in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.

Her emphasis on strategic market segmentation provides a roadmap for SMEs to navigate the complexities of the modern marketplace and unlock their full potential.

“Market segmentation empowers SMEs to understand their customers better, identify growth opportunities, and optimize their marketing strategies,” she said.

“By leveraging market segmentation effectively, SMEs can achieve sustainable growth and establish themselves as formidable players in today’s competitive business environment,” she added.

With Ilevbare-Adeniji’s visionary leadership and proven expertise, SMEs have a powerful ally in their quest for growth and success.

Her insights and strategies serve as a beacon of hope for businesses seeking to expand their customer base, drive profitability, and leave a lasting impact on their industries.