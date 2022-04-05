Cross River not owing salaries, pension – Head of Service

The Cross River State Government has warned that mischief makers should stay clear from using faleshood to mislead the public.

In a statement issued in Calabar on Monday by Ogbang Akwaji, the Head of Service, the state said its attention has been drawn to malicious propaganda in the public space that the state government is owing salaries and pension.

According to the head of the service, the story is not only untrue, but also a “total faleshood”.

Akwaji stated that it is unarguable that even in the face of challenging revenue, inflow, coupled with suffocating debt burden, the Ayade administration has consistently placed premium on payment of salaries and pension to the admiration of all, ‘little wonder the state is not in arrears of salaries and pension”.

Akwaji warned any person or group of persons who have genuine claims of being owed salaries and pensions to forward such claims to the head of service for necessary action.

He added that the government will not hesitate to sanction those carrying out malicious propaganda.

“As a government, we shall remain focused in our determination addressing concern of workers,” Akwaji promised in the statement.