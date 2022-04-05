Buhari prays for peace, as State House Imam, condemns terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday joined Muslim faithful to pray for peace in the country, as State House Chief Imam condemns act of terrorism.

At the commencement of the daily Tafsir on Monday, State House Mosque Chief Imam, Abdulwahab Sulaiman, used the opportunity to counsel Muslims, while also condemning activities of those hiding under Islam to perpetrate acts of terrorism.

The Muslim Cleric who led the exegesis condemned terrorists who have taken the religion of Islam as a cover to kill and loot the property of fellow citizens.

Many Muslim faithfuls had joined the President at the Mosque to mark the commencement of the Ramadan Tafsir, the interpretation and explanation of the Qur’an.

The Muslim Tafsir is a program used by faithfuls to do an in-depth study of the Holy Qur’an daily through out the month of Ramadan.

The exercise is in line with Islam’s guiding principles and the intense devotional activities marking the 30-day Ramadan period.

The President joined other Muslim faithfuls in prayers for justice, peace, prosperity and enhanced welfare of the whole humanity.

They also emphasized the need for deepening forgiveness, mercy and kindness to the poor.

He prayed to Allah to avert the activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers as well as the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unforeseen hardships it brought to the country and global community.