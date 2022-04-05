DSS parades nursing mother, others over abduction of toddlers in Ondo

Operatives of Department of State Service (DSS), has paraded a nursing mother among six-man syndicate that specialised in kidnapping of toddlers in Ondo State.

The Director of DSS in Ondo State, Jonathan Kure, while parading the suspects on Monday in Akure said the syndicate had been terrorising the state by kidnapping of toddlers between the ages of two and four years.

Kure said following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari and the support of its Director-General and support of Ondo State Government launched a track down of the syndicate full of young men and a nursing mother.

He noted that the nursing mother was a member of the kidnap syndicate, also helped keep weapons for the syndicate and was a wife to one of the arrested kidnappers.

The director, noted that he could confirm from intelligence report that they were the only syndicate that specialised in kidnapping of toddlers,but would not rest on it’s oars to ensure parents could sleep with their two eyes closed.

Kure said further investigation would continue and they would soon be charged to court.

The director noted that the operation was carried out in synergy with the men of the Nigerian Army and appreciated the collaboration amongst the security agencies in Ondo State.

“They have tormented so many families, especially within Akure, following the directive of President Buhari and support of our DG, we were able to launch a crackdown.

“What you can see there are young me, what is even more touching is that one of their members is a nursing mother and wife of one of the kidnappers, she also plays a dual role of being the armoury of the group,” he said

Some of the items paraded along with the suspects included; laptops, cash, locally made guns and cash.

The acting governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the DSS office assured indigenes and residents of the state of adequate security of their lives and property.

Aiyedatiwa urged landlords to always do proper profiling of their tenants and know the kind of work they do.

“Security is everybody’s business, if you notice anyone that is living above his means, let security check the person out,” he said.