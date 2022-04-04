Buhari’s government overwhelmed by insecurity, says Obasanjo

Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria, has said insecurity in the country has overwhelmed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo said this on Sunday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while receiving a Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential aspirant, Ugochukwu Williams, and his team.

Read also: Nigeria is tottering says Obasanjo in reflection on nation building

He described the security challenges facing the country as ‘a serious situation’, calling for concerted efforts by stakeholders to tackle it.

Obasanjo, while reacting to the recent attack on a train between Abuja and Kaduna, said the security challenge in Nigeria has overwhelmed the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He said, “If anybody comes to say I want to see you, I want to talk to you, I will say ‘you’re welcome. This is because I believe very strongly, and I have said it publicly and I will say it again that the situation we are in this country is not a situation where one man will say yes, he has a solution unless we are deceiving ourselves. I believe we need to sit down collectively and look at the situation.

“A situation where you are not safe on the road, you are not safe on the train, you are not safe at the airport, shows a very serious situation.

Read also: Growing insecurity poses risks to Nigeria’s energy projects

“I believe that all right-thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration, but we should not allow that situation to overwhelm Nigeria.”